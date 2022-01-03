Log in
Metro : Proposed amendment of the Articles of Association

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
Convenience translation only

Synopsis of the intended amendment of the

Articles of Association1

Current version

Intended version

Resolution of the General Meeting

Resolution proposal for the General

as of 19 February 2021

Meeting on 11 February 2022

For Agenda Item 6:

  • 4 (7) (authorised capital) of the Articles of Association

§ 4 (7)

§ 4 (7)

Authorised capital

Authorised capital

The Management Board is authorised, with

The Management Board is authorised, with

the consent of the Supervisory Board, to

the approval of the Supervisory Board, to

increase the capital stock of the Company

increase the share capital of the Company

on one or more occasions on or before 28

until 10 February 2027 by issuing new

February 2022 by issuing new ordinary

ordinary bearer shares against cash

bearer

shares in exchange for

contributions once or several times, but by

contributions in cash or in kind up to a

a maximum of up to 108,929,175 euros

maximum amount of 181,000,000 euros

(authorised capital). In doing so, the

(authorised capital). As a general rule, the

shareholders have a subscription right. The

shareholders are to receive subscription

new shares may also be taken over by

rights in this respect. The new Shares may

credit institutions determined by the

also be assumed by credit institutions, or

Management Board or by companies

by enterprises that are equivalent

equivalent to these pursuant to § 186

pursuant to § 186 (5) sent. 1 German

section 5 sentence 1 of the German Stock

Stock Corporation Act, that are designated

Corporation Act (AktG) with the obligation

by the Management Board, subject to the

to offer them to the shareholders for

obligation to offer them to the

subscription.

shareholders for subscription.

However, the Management Board is

However, the Managing Board is

authorised, with the consent of the

authorised, with the approval of the

Supervisory Board, to exclude the

Supervisory

Board, to

exclude

shareholders' subscription right in the

shareholders'

subscription

rights to

following cases:

compensate for fractional amounts.

  • for the compensation of fractional The Management Board is authorised, with

amounts;

the consent of the Supervisory Board, to

determine the further details of the capital

  • Intended changes are highlighted in boldface.

Convenience translation only

  • if the shares are issued in exchange increases and their implementation, for contributions in kind for the including the content of the share purpose of corporate mergers or for rights and the conditions of the share the acquisition of companies, issue.
    divisions of companies, operational activities, branches of activity or interests in companies;
  • to grant a so-called scrip dividend, in which case the shareholders are offered to contribute their claim for payment of the dividend to the Company (in whole or in part), as contribution in kind against granting of new shares from the authorised capital;
  • in the event of a capital increase in exchange for cash contributions to the extent necessary to grant subscription rights to new ordinary shares to the holders of warrant or convertible bonds issued by the Company or such affiliates in which the Company holds at least 90 percent of the shares, directly or indirectly, in the scope to which they would be entitled upon exercise of the warrant or conversion right or fulfilment of the warrant or conversion obligation, or upon exercise of a substitution right of the Company as shareholder;
  • in the event of a capital increase in exchange for cash contributions, if the aggregate nominal value of such capital increases does not exceed 10 percent of the Company's capital stock and the issue price of the new shares is not substantially lower than the stock exchange price of the ordinary shares of the Company with the same features that are already listed. The limit of 10 percent of the capital stock is diminished by the portion of the capital stock attributable to the Company's treasury shares which during the term of the authorised capital (i) are used or disposed of as treasury shares with an exclusion of the

shareholders' subscription rights in application, mutatis mutandis, of

  • 186 (3) sent. 4 German Stock Corporation Act, or (ii) are issued from contingent capital to satisfy warrant or convertible bonds which

Convenience translation only

themselves were or are issued without subscription rights in application, mutatis mutandis, of

  • 186 (3) sent. 4 German Stock Corporation Act.

The portion of the capital stock attributable to shares that are being issued in exchange for contributions in cash and/or in kind during the term of this authorisation with an exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights may not exceed 20 percent of the Company's capital stock.

The Management Board is authorised, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to determine further details of the capital increases.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
