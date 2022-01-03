Metro : Proposed amendment of the Articles of Association

|
|
§ 4 (7)
|
|
§ 4 (7)
|
|
|
Authorised capital
|
Authorised capital
|
The Management Board is authorised, with
|
The Management Board is authorised, with
|
the consent of the Supervisory Board, to
|
the approval of the Supervisory Board, to
|
increase the capital stock of the Company
|
increase the share capital of the Company
|
on one or more occasions on or before 28
|
until 10 February 2027 by issuing new
|
February 2022 by issuing new ordinary
|
ordinary bearer shares against cash
|
bearer
|
shares in exchange for
|
contributions once or several times, but by
|
contributions in cash or in kind up to a
|
a maximum of up to 108,929,175 euros
|
maximum amount of 181,000,000 euros
|
(authorised capital). In doing so, the
|
(authorised capital). As a general rule, the
|
shareholders have a subscription right. The
|
shareholders are to receive subscription
|
new shares may also be taken over by
|
rights in this respect. The new Shares may
|
credit institutions determined by the
|
also be assumed by credit institutions, or
|
Management Board or by companies
|
by enterprises that are equivalent
|
equivalent to these pursuant to § 186
|
pursuant to § 186 (5) sent. 1 German
|
section 5 sentence 1 of the German Stock
|
Stock Corporation Act, that are designated
|
Corporation Act (AktG) with the obligation
|
by the Management Board, subject to the
|
to offer them to the shareholders for
|
obligation to offer them to the
|
subscription.
|
|
|
shareholders for subscription.
|
|
|
|
However, the Management Board is
|
However, the Managing Board is
|
authorised, with the consent of the
|
authorised, with the approval of the
|
Supervisory Board, to exclude the
|
Supervisory
|
Board, to
|
exclude
|
shareholders' subscription right in the
|
shareholders'
|
subscription
|
rights to
|
following cases:
|
compensate for fractional amounts.