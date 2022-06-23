Log in
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:07 2022-06-23 am EDT
7.668 EUR   -1.31%
06/22METRO : Position on Biodiversity
PU
06/20METRO AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06/15METRO AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
Metro : S&P confirms BBB-/ A-3-rating – outlook downgraded

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
23 June 2022 S&P confirms BBB-/ A-3-rating - outlook downgraded
S&P lowers outlook for METRO due to risks in the Russian operations

The rating agency Standard & Poor's has again published an update on METRO AGand lowered the outlook to negative due to the risks in METRO's Russian operations. Background is the assumption of high operational and financial challenges associated with the continuation of the business operations in Russia as well as doubts about the value creation potential of the Russian market for METRO. In addition, short-term charges in connection with the Group's recent decision to withdraw from the Belgian market have been taken into account.

At the same time, S&P sees only limited risks in the event of a hypothetical exit from the Russian market: "However, several factors currently limit risk, in our view. First, Metro's management has historically acted prudently, as demonstrated during the pandemic by scaling down capex and cutting dividends to ensure credit ratios' stability over time; second, we cannot rule out the possibility that if Metro were to exit Russia, there could be some form of financial compensation; and third, the group's operations in other countries are recording strong trading activity, which would help cushion the impact on credit metrics in the scenario of an exit from Russia."

More information on METRO bonds

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 109 M 28 720 M 28 720 M
Net income 2022 38,8 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net Debt 2022 3 411 M 3 613 M 3 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 91,2x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 2 822 M 2 990 M 2 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 86 527
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,77 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-15.73%2 990
WALMART INC.-16.59%330 829
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.32%39 892
KROGER4.60%34 129
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.23%28 845
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.75%28 658