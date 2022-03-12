Metro : Statement on war in Ukraine

Share Link

11 March 2022

We are deeply shocked by Russia's attack on Ukraine. As an international group with more than 95,000 employees in more than 30 countries, we join the global solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the war. For us as a company, the priority now is to support our colleagues on the ground and help the people in Ukraine as well as the refugees from Ukraine through concrete initiatives.

METRO supports food and water deliveries of the UN World FoodProgramme to Ukraine. METRO employees assist their Ukrainian colleagues with personal donations to our fund and with accommodation for refugees. We are deeply impressed by the great willingness of our colleagues in Ukraine's neighbouring countries to provide food to Ukraine and help refugees directly at the borders.

As already communicated, the Management Board of METRO AGhas decided to continue the operation of the Russian subsidiary. The decision was not made easily and after careful internal review. The company also has responsibility for the 10,000 colleagues there, and many people buy their food from us. We are keeping a close eye on further developments and stand by the side of decision-makers in business and politics who are seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.