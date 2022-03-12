Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/22 11:35:09 am
7.494 EUR   +1.63%
04:44aMETRO : Statement on war in Ukraine
PU
03/02European chains Metro, SPAR still active in Ukraine, Russia
RE
03/02European chains Metro, SPAR still active in Ukraine, Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro : Statement on war in Ukraine

03/12/2022 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
11 March 2022 Statement on war in Ukraine
  • Share Link
METRO AG condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. Priority now is to support our colleagues on the ground and help the people in Ukraine as well as the refugees from Ukraine through concrete initiatives.

We are deeply shocked by Russia's attack on Ukraine. As an international group with more than 95,000 employees in more than 30 countries, we join the global solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the war. For us as a company, the priority now is to support our colleagues on the ground and help the people in Ukraine as well as the refugees from Ukraine through concrete initiatives.

METRO supports food and water deliveries of the UN World FoodProgramme to Ukraine. METRO employees assist their Ukrainian colleagues with personal donations to our fund and with accommodation for refugees. We are deeply impressed by the great willingness of our colleagues in Ukraine's neighbouring countries to provide food to Ukraine and help refugees directly at the borders.

As already communicated, the Management Board of METRO AGhas decided to continue the operation of the Russian subsidiary. The decision was not made easily and after careful internal review. The company also has responsibility for the 10,000 colleagues there, and many people buy their food from us. We are keeping a close eye on further developments and stand by the side of decision-makers in business and politics who are seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

  • Share page
  • Copied
  • Copied

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO AG
04:44aMETRO : Statement on war in Ukraine
PU
03/02European chains Metro, SPAR still active in Ukraine, Russia
RE
03/02European chains Metro, SPAR still active in Ukraine, Russia
RE
02/24International companies with exposure to Russia
RE
02/22Companies exposed to Russia brace for new sanctions
RE
02/22METRO : S&P raises outlook to stable
PU
02/21METRO AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/18Wintershall Dea CEO to join talks between German firms and Putin in March
RE
02/18METRO : joins the 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard
PU
02/16S&P Improves Outlook On Metro To Stable From Negative On Strong Sales Recovery
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 129 M 28 606 M 28 606 M
Net income 2022 146 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 3 420 M 3 744 M 3 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 2 722 M 2 980 M 2 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 86 527
Free-Float -
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,49 €
Average target price 9,78 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-18.72%2 980
WALMART INC.-1.42%394 085
KROGER23.49%40 576
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.93%39 490
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.18%31 120
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.04%30 158