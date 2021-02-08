Log in
Metro : The Supervisory Board of METRO AG appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO

02/08/2021 | 06:27am EST
8 February 2021 The Supervisory Board of METRO AG appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO

After a thorough executive search, the Supervisory Board of METRO has voted to appoint Steffen Greubel (47) as the new CEO. He succeeds Olaf Koch, who left the company on December 31, 2020.
  • Steffen Greubel to become CEO as of May 1, 2021
  • New CEO to lead next phase of METRO's growth as pure wholesale business
Since January 1, 2021, Christian Baier (CFO) and Rafael Gasset (COO) have jointly assumed the role of interim CEO. Steffen Greubel will take up his office at METRO on May 1, 2021. He is currently a Member of the Managing Board of Würth Group.

Steffen Greubel brings broad expertise to his new role: He is a strong leader with relevant wholesale experience as well as robust and deep knowledge of the changing wholesale sector. He joins from Würth Group, a fast-growing and profitable family business, highly respected for its strong entrepreneurial spirit and customer-oriented culture. Steffen Greubelled the core business and oversaw all strategic board projects, including the digital transformation agenda.

Prior to that, Steffen Greubelwas a partner in the European Retail & Consumer Goods practice at McKinsey & Company. In addition, he had a functional focus on sales, operations, and transformation. In this role, he also advised METRO.

Juergen Steinemann, Chairman of METRO's Supervisory Board: 'The Supervisory Board is pleased to welcome Steffen Greubelas METRO's new Chief Executive Officer. Steffen Greubelis the right CEO to successfully lead the next phase of METRO as a pure wholesale business. He stands for strong leadership, knows the challenges of the wholesale business and has detailed insights from his role as an advisor to the Retail and Consumer Goods industry. We support his customer-centric approach and understanding that simplification, operational excellence, and a strong execution focus will drive growth for METRO.'

Steffen Greubel comments: 'I am excited to take up the role as CEO at METRO at the start of its next chapter as focused wholesale business. I am fully committed to accelerate growth while creating value for METROs customers and shareholders.'

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and independent businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7 consecutive years. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 97,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2019/20, METRO generated sales of €25.6 billion.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 11:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 128 M 30 221 M 30 221 M
Net income 2021 117 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 3 348 M 4 027 M 4 027 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 3 565 M 4 289 M 4 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 88 306
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,95 €
Last Close Price 9,80 €
Spread / Highest target 83,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Baier Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Rafael Gasset Co-Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Poirier Co-Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG6.57%4 289
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.81%39 742
SYSCO CORPORATION3.80%39 343
TESCO PLC6.48%32 925
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.04%29 683
AEON CO., LTD.-0.47%27 003
