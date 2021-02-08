Metro : The Supervisory Board of METRO AG appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO

8 February 2021 The Supervisory Board of METRO AG appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO

Steffen Greubel to become CEO as of May 1, 2021

New CEO to lead next phase of METRO's growth as pure wholesale business Since January 1, 2021, Christian Baier (CFO) and Rafael Gasset (COO) have jointly assumed the role of interim CEO. Steffen Greubel will take up his office at METRO on May 1, 2021. He is currently a Member of the Managing Board of Würth Group.

Steffen Greubel brings broad expertise to his new role: He is a strong leader with relevant wholesale experience as well as robust and deep knowledge of the changing wholesale sector. He joins from Würth Group, a fast-growing and profitable family business, highly respected for its strong entrepreneurial spirit and customer-oriented culture. Steffen Greubelled the core business and oversaw all strategic board projects, including the digital transformation agenda.

Prior to that, Steffen Greubelwas a partner in the European Retail & Consumer Goods practice at McKinsey & Company. In addition, he had a functional focus on sales, operations, and transformation. In this role, he also advised METRO.

Juergen Steinemann, Chairman of METRO's Supervisory Board: 'The Supervisory Board is pleased to welcome Steffen Greubelas METRO's new Chief Executive Officer. Steffen Greubelis the right CEO to successfully lead the next phase of METRO as a pure wholesale business. He stands for strong leadership, knows the challenges of the wholesale business and has detailed insights from his role as an advisor to the Retail and Consumer Goods industry. We support his customer-centric approach and understanding that simplification, operational excellence, and a strong execution focus will drive growth for METRO.'

Steffen Greubel comments: 'I am excited to take up the role as CEO at METRO at the start of its next chapter as focused wholesale business. I am fully committed to accelerate growth while creating value for METROs customers and shareholders.'

