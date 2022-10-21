Metro : Trading Statement Financial Year 2021/22

Strong sales growth in Q4 2021/22 in line with expectations:

Sales grew by 11.8% 1 versus previous year (in EUR: by 12.1% to €8.0 billion) Growth is driven by all segments and channels (store-based business, delivery and METRO Markets)

FY 2021/22 sales growth with 21.4% 2 at upper end of guidance range (17% to 22%)

at upper end of guidance range (17% to 22%) High single digit volume growth in comparison to previous year

Adjusted EBITDA expected at the midpoint of the guidance range 3

Well positioned for mid-term ambition of 3-5% sales and EBITDA CAGR until 2024/25

Düsseldorf, 21 October 2022 - According to preliminary and unaudited figures, METRO AG's sales increased by 11.8%1 in Q4 2021/22. The execution of the sCore strategy progresses well. The growth was driven by all segments with East and West being the main contributors. Also, all channels (store-based business, delivery and METRO Markets) grew compared to the previous year. In the guidance view, this results in 21.4%2 sales growth for FY 2021/22. "In Q4 2021/22, we have achieved a strong double-digit sales growth against a high comparison base. Ac- cordingly, we end the business year with high single digit volume growth and at the upper end of our twice-raised FY 2021/22 sales guidance2. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach the midpoint of the guidance range3." said Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG. "We are in an excellent position for our mid-term sCore ambition of 3-5% sales and EBITDA CAGR until 2024/25. The next year continues to be challenging with high inflation and growing cost pressure. Nonethe- less, we are ideally set up with our robust multichannel business model to serve our customer needs. We stay on course and keep investing into sustainable market share gains."

Double-digit sales growth continues in Q4 2021/22

In Q4 2021/22, METRO significantly increased its sales by 11.8%1 in local currency supported by inflation against a very strong comparison base and despite a weakening trend in Russia. Reported sales rose by 12.1% to €8.0 billion. The main positive contributor was the segment East with 20.3%1. This was followed by the segment West with 8.2% growth despite a strong previous year base and a net negative portfolio effect (exit Belgium, consolidation AGM acquisi- tion). Germany and Russia grew at 5.0%1 and 5.1%1, respectively.

Exchange-rate adjusted. At constant currency, without JP and MY, with Aviludo and Davigel Spain. Belgium incl. until May (incl.) 2022. Grow by approximately €+150 million to €230 million exchange-rate adjusted versus previous year.

