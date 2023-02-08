Advanced search
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48:10 2023-02-08 pm EST
8.895 EUR   -0.45%
12:53pMetro continues growth course and benefits from Campus sale
DP
01/11Metro AG acquired 25% stake in Kosik Holding a.s.
CI
01/06METRO AG : Bank of America maintains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Metro continues growth course and benefits from Campus sale

02/08/2023 | 12:53pm EST
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale group Metro continued its growth at the start of the year. However, a cyber attack as well as the Russian business burdened the development, as the company announced in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. In the first fiscal quarter (ended December), revenues rose 6.6 percent to 8.1 billion euros. In the process, Metro grew across all sales channels, with the delivery business achieving double-digit growth rates and reaching 1.6 billion euros. January showed continued growth momentum, with total sales up 16 percent, it said.

Adjusted operating profit (Ebitda), however, decreased from 521 million to 465 million euros. Metro in Russia, for example, generated lower earnings than in the previous year. The group estimates the impact of the cyberattack on operating earnings to be in the mid to high double-digit million euro range. Metro expects the sales losses to be in the low three-digit million euro range. At the bottom line, however, the wholesaler earned 522 million euros, many times more than the 195 million euros in the previous year. Metro benefited from real estate sales, which contributed more than 200 million to profits. The Group had thus completed the sale of a large part of its campus.

Overall, the figures were better than analysts had expected. Metro reaffirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23 (as of the end of September). So far, the Group expects currency-adjusted sales growth of five to ten percent. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are expected to fall by 75 to 225 million euros from just under 1.4 billion euros. In addition to the cyber attack that became known at the end of October, inflation-related cost increases are also likely to have a negative impact. Metro also confirmed its medium-term outlook./nas/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
METRO AG -1.12% 8.835 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.78% 72.675 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Analyst Recommendations on METRO AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 815 M 32 957 M 32 957 M
Net income 2023 244 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2023 3 631 M 3 884 M 3 884 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 3 243 M 3 468 M 3 468 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 86 910
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart METRO AG
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,94 €
Average target price 7,77 €
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-2.08%3 468
WALMART INC.-0.78%380 195
SYSCO CORPORATION0.60%39 217
KROGER CO. (THE)-0.09%31 833
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.57%30 273
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.62%28 417