Metro continues growth course and benefits from Campus sale

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale group Metro continued its growth at the start of the year. However, a cyber attack as well as the Russian business burdened the development, as the company announced in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. In the first fiscal quarter (ended December), revenues rose 6.6 percent to 8.1 billion euros. In the process, Metro grew across all sales channels, with the delivery business achieving double-digit growth rates and reaching 1.6 billion euros. January showed continued growth momentum, with total sales up 16 percent, it said.

Adjusted operating profit (Ebitda), however, decreased from 521 million to 465 million euros. Metro in Russia, for example, generated lower earnings than in the previous year. The group estimates the impact of the cyberattack on operating earnings to be in the mid to high double-digit million euro range. Metro expects the sales losses to be in the low three-digit million euro range. At the bottom line, however, the wholesaler earned 522 million euros, many times more than the 195 million euros in the previous year. Metro benefited from real estate sales, which contributed more than 200 million to profits. The Group had thus completed the sale of a large part of its campus.

Overall, the figures were better than analysts had expected. Metro reaffirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2022/23 (as of the end of September). So far, the Group expects currency-adjusted sales growth of five to ten percent. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are expected to fall by 75 to 225 million euros from just under 1.4 billion euros. In addition to the cyber attack that became known at the end of October, inflation-related cost increases are also likely to have a negative impact. Metro also confirmed its medium-term outlook./nas/he