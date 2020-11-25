Log in
Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

Metro shareholders in talks over joint proposal for new chair: sources

11/25/2020 | 04:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are lined up at a Metro cash and carry market in St. Augustin

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Leading shareholders of German retail group Metro are in talks on a joint proposal for a future chairman in a sign that they are working to put a long-lasting spat behind them, three people close to the matter said.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky secured more than 40% of Metro's voting rights after an unsolicited voluntary offer of his vehicle EPGC expired last week. He has been at loggerheads with the Beisheim and Meridian foundations, which own a joint 23%.

Kretinsky failed in several attempts to buy the stakes of the foundations, which said his offer price was two low. Metro's management has also opposed Kretinsky's offers.

Beisheim and Meridian in September pooled their voting rights in 2019 and have said they could increase their stakes to bolster their blocking minority.

Kretinsky and the foundations have begun talks on a joint strategy for Metro, joint candidates for a total of three supervisory board members including the chairman role, which comes up for replacement at the next shareholder meeting, as well as on a new Chief Executive.

Current CEO Olaf Koch is stepping down at the end of the year with CFO Christian Baier and COO Rafael Gasset to run the company as co-CEOs on an interim basis as of January 2021.

Metro has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants and hotels are a major customer group. Its shareholders are pressing for a new strategy, including a new digital strategy and a focus on certain customer groups.

Metro has been selling off assets in recent years to focus on its European cash-and-carry business supplying hotels, restaurants and independent traders, but it is battling sluggish growth in its home market Germany and a decline in Russia.

Kretinsky and the foundations declined to comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Thomas Seythal and Barbara Lewis)

By Matthias Inverardi and Arno Schuetze


© Reuters 2020
ChangeLast1st jan.
METRO AG 2.15% 8.1 Delayed Quote.-44.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 75.5042 Delayed Quote.22.74%
04:42aMETRO SHAREHOLDERS IN TALKS OVER JOI : sources
RE
11/24METRO : MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a ..
AQ
11/23METRO : decides on Management for transition period
PU
11/23METRO AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/20METRO AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
11/02METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/19METRO AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
10/19METRO : acquires Aviludo and strengthens its presence in Portugal
PU
10/16METRO AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Independant Research
MD
10/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiffany & Co, Morgan Stanley, Roche...
Financials
Sales 2020 25 715 M 30 588 M 30 588 M
Net income 2020 10,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 581 M 4 259 M 4 259 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
Yield 2020 7,73%
Capitalization 2 878 M 3 420 M 3 424 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 90 883
Free-Float 43,7%
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,89 €
Last Close Price 7,92 €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-44.81%3 420
SYSCO CORPORATION-15.30%35 655
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.81%34 733
TESCO PLC-11.01%29 470
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.69%28 911
KROGER12.76%25 576
