  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-12-21 pm EST
8.725 EUR   +0.29%
05:09pReliance Retail to buy Metro's India unit for about $344 million
RE
12/15METRO AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/15METRO AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Retail to buy Metro's India unit for about $344 million

12/21/2022 | 05:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

(Reuters) - India's Reliance Retail Ventures said on Thursday it had agreed to buy German retailer Metro AG's Indian unit for 28.5 billion rupees ($344 million) as it makes aggressive strides in the retail industry.

The deal will help the Mukesh Ambani-backed company to strengthen its wholesale format and cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry, with stores spanning electronics, groceries and fashion.

Ambani is also competing with fellow billionaire Gautam Adani in a race to buy India's debt-laden Future Retail Ltd.

Metro, which sold parts of its Belgian operations earlier this month, said it was expecting a gain of around 150 million euros ($159.15 million) from the sale of its India business.

Metro has been active in the Indian market since 2003 and reported sales of about 926 million euros for the financial year ended September 2022. It operates 31 stores in 21 cities and is mostly a supplier to restaurants and smaller businesses.

"Due to the market dynamics a sizeable investment would be required to further grow the business," Metro Chief Executive Officer Steffen Greubel said.

He added that the divestiture "will enable Metro to focus on accelerating growth in the remaining country portfolio."

The companies expect the deal to close by March 2023.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

($1 = 82.8800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -6.27% 3902.95 End-of-day quote.128.44%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -3.01% 857.65 Delayed Quote.21.08%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.99% 290.5 Delayed Quote.206.67%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -2.79% 2614 End-of-day quote.50.85%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -3.88% 538.5 End-of-day quote.42.63%
CECONOMY AG 3.04% 1.762 Delayed Quote.-54.88%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 4.92% 3.2 Delayed Quote.-93.72%
METRO AG 0.57% 8.75 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.42% 2584.5 Delayed Quote.10.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 664 M 31 477 M 31 477 M
Net income 2022 -301 M -319 M -319 M
Net Debt 2022 3 617 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 3 176 M 3 370 M 3 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 86 527
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,75 €
Average target price 7,38 €
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-5.64%3 355
WALMART INC.-1.31%388 474
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.81%39 670
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.90%31 911
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED18.19%29 095
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.76%28 557