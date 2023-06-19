Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Metro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:19 2023-06-19 am EDT
7.435 EUR   -0.40%
04:20aWholesale group Metro extends chief executive contract
DP
06/15Metro Ag Announces Resignation of Christian Baier as Chief Financial Officer, Effective September 30, 2023
CI
06/02Metro : Erste Group Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wholesale group Metro extends chief executive contract

06/19/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The wholesale group Metro is banking on continuity at the top of the company at an early stage. The contract of company CEO Steffen Greubel was extended at an early stage by a further 5 years, the group listed in the small cap index SDax announced on Monday. This means that Greubel has been appointed CEO until April 30, 2029. Greubel has been chief executive at Metro since May 1, 2021. Currently, Metro has to look for a new chief financial officer. Christian Baier announced his retirement from the post last week./stk/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY AG -0.93% 2.12 Delayed Quote.15.24%
METRO AG -0.20% 7.45 Delayed Quote.-18.19%
SDAX -0.59% 13628.92 Delayed Quote.14.94%
All news about METRO AG
04:20aWholesale group Metro extends chief executive contract
DP
06/15Metro Ag Announces Resignation of Christian Baier as Chief Financial Officer, Effective..
CI
06/02Metro : Erste Group Presentation
PU
06/02Metro : Erste Group Präsentation (nur auf Englisch verfügbar)
PU
05/23Metro : Position zu Tiergesundheit und Tierschutz (Englisch)
PU
05/23Metro : Animal Health and Welfare Position
PU
05/23Metro : Beschaffungspolitik für Tiergesundheit und Tierschutz (Englisch)
PU
05/23Metro : Animal Health and Welfare Position
PU
05/17METRO AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/12METRO AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 774 M 33 618 M 33 618 M
Net income 2023 339 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2023 3 778 M 4 127 M 4 127 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 2 710 M 2 960 M 2 960 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 86 910
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,47 €
Average target price 7,99 €
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steffen Greubel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafael Gasset Chief Operating Officer
Gwyneth Victoria Burr Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO AG-18.19%2 960
WALMART INC.9.69%418 817
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.00%37 185
KROGER CO. (THE)3.57%33 134
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED15.08%32 183
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.09%31 884
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer