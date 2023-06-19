Wholesale group Metro extends chief executive contract

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The wholesale group Metro is banking on continuity at the top of the company at an early stage. The contract of company CEO Steffen Greubel was extended at an early stage by a further 5 years, the group listed in the small cap index SDax announced on Monday. This means that Greubel has been appointed CEO until April 30, 2029. Greubel has been chief executive at Metro since May 1, 2021. Currently, Metro has to look for a new chief financial officer. Christian Baier announced his retirement from the post last week./stk/men