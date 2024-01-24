LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Jaime Gilinski Bacal has joined the board of Metro Bank as a non-executive director, the British lender said on Wednesday, just months after playing a critical role in its 325 million pound ($414 million) equity recapitalisation.

Gilinski has a 52.88% shareholding in Metro through his Spaldy Investments vehicle, which was granted the right to appoint up to three directors in total to Metro's board under terms of the October fundraising.

"There are many opportunities for Metro Bank to grow and I am looking forward to playing a part," Gilinksi said in a statement.

"A customer-centric physical presence complemented by digital capabilities remains a unique offering andsets Metro Bank apart," he said.

Metro Bank had sought to shore up its finances after a string of setbacks in recent years, including accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital reliefs.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)