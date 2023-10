Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied as traders bet a strong jobs market would sustain demand for loans despite a multidecade high in interest rates.

Treasury yields rose modestly in the wake of the strong jobs data.

British bank Metro Bank shares recouped some losses after plunging 25% Thursday following disclosure of urgent capital-raising plans.

10-06-23 1722ET