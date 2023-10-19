18th October 2023

Metro Bank, the community bank, recently welcomed Alison McGovern, Member of Parliament for Wirral South and Shadow Employment Minister to its Paradise Street store.

Hosted by Metro Bank Store Manager Katie Bailey and Local Business Manager Alan Perks, Alison enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes, vault, private viewing rooms and the coin counting Magic Money Machine, while Katie explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service.

Alan and Katie explained how their team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks," explains Alan Perks, Metro Bank's Local Business Manager. ''We also talked about our commitment to the high street and the important role banks play in the health of the local community. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support the local community and the genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services."

Alison also met Metro Bank's Chief People Officer, Carol Frost, who explained the Bank's growth plans centred on 11 new store openings in the north of England and its approach to hiring, training and development, diversity and inclusion, culture and values.

Alison was also interested to hear about the store team's range of activities in the local community. Metro Bank gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Bank colleagues also deliver Money Zone - a free financial education programme in local schools. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Liverpool store is located at 15 Paradise Street, Liverpool, L1 3EU. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm. Liverpool Metro Bank is part of the Safe Space scheme - the store is available to anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, providing the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.