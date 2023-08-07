7th August 2023

Metro Bank, the community bank, recently welcomed Gareth Thomas, Member of Parliament for Harrow West to its St Anns Shopping Centre store.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director Adam Durrant and Local Business Manager Jaskaran Dhillon, Gareth enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes, vault, private viewing rooms and the coin counting Magic Money Machine, while Adam explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Gareth was pleased to hear that the store operates in the evenings and weekends and appreciated the face to face service that local businesses enjoyed as each is assigned a local business manager.

Adam explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks," explains Adam Durrant, Harrow Metro Bank's Local Director. ''We also talked about our commitment to the high street and the important role banks play in the health of the local community. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support the local community and the genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services."

Gareth was interested to hear that we often run business events in-store to help local businesses connect and broaden their networks. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover. Gareth was also keen to talk about the store team's range of activities in the local community, including the delivery of the Money Zone free financial education programme in schools and support for a number of local charities.

Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Harrow store is located at Unit 1-2 St Anns Shopping Centre, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 1AS. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm. Harrow Metro Bank is part of the Safe Space scheme - the store is available to anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, providing the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.