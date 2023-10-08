Metro Bank Holdings PLC is the holding company of Metro Bank PLC. It is a deposit-taking and lending institution with a focus on retail and small and medium-size commercial customers in the United Kingdom. Its personal banking services include bank accounts, savings, borrowing, mortgages, insurance, safe deposit boxes and private banking, among others. Its business banking services include business accounts, deposit accounts, borrowing options and insurance. Its business products include business bank accounts, commercial current accounts, community current accounts, foreign currency accounts and insolvency practitioner accounts. Its deposit account includes business instant access deposit account, business fixed term deposit account, business notice account, community instant access deposit account, community fixed term deposit account, client premium deposit account, and flexible client term deposit account. It serves various sectors such as property, healthcare, and hospitality.

Sector Banks