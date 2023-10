Oct 9 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Holdings PLC:

* SECURED £325M CAPITAL RAISE, COMPRISING £150M OF NEW EQUITY AND £175M OF NEW MREL ISSUANCE, ALONGSIDE £600M OF DEBT REFINANCING

* CAPITAL PACKAGE SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHENS CET1 RATIO, TAKES METRO BANK OUT OF THE CRD IV COMBINED BUFFER

* DELIVERS A PRO FORMA 30 JUNE 2023 CET1 RATIO IN EXCESS OF 13% AND MREL RATIO IN EXCESS OF 21.5%

* IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING AN ASSET SALE OF UP TO £3BN OF RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGES

* ASSET SALE EXPECTED TO REDUCE RWAS BY C.£1BN INCREASE METRO BANK'S CET1 RATIO AND BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN 2024