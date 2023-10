Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bondholders have been in talks with Metro Bank about an equity injection by existing investors that would be carried out alongside a debt restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The proposal would extend the maturity of its outstanding senior debt and convert the subordinated debt into equity, the report said. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)