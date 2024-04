(Reuters) - Metro Bank posted a 4% increase in total deposits for the first quarter on Tuesday, thanks to the campaign it launched late last year to make up for significant withdrawals by customers amid reports on its financial health.

Total deposits ticked up to 16.21 billion pounds ($20.31 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 15.62 billion pounds at Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)