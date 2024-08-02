31st July 2024

Metro Bank will open a new store in Chester and Gateshead by June 2025. Building work has commenced on Chester and will shortly start in Gateshead.

The new stores will combine face-to-face banking with state-of-the-art technology, providing local residents and businesses with a customer-focused and convenient banking experience.

"We are excited to be able to build our brand and offer our award-winning approach to banking at these new stores," explains Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank's CEO. "We are scouting cities and towns that fit our business model and will be announcing more new locations shortly."

Metro Bank already has 76 stores. Renowned for its customer service and no-nonsense approach, Metro Bank customers will be able to visit their store and open a personal or business account on-the-spot along with their internet and mobile banking set-up.

Each store offers traditional banking services, however every local business choosing Metro Bank will benefit from a personal business manager to support them and help fund any growth. Metro Bank's management team has already been working hard in both areas and has secured hundreds of new business customers already.

The new Metro Bank Gateshead store will be located at Unit 19 Team Valley Retail Park, Gateshead, NE11 0BD. Chester Metro Bank will be located at 23-25 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HD.