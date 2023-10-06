LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank is set to discuss funding options with its shareholders over the weekend, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the lender seeks to shore up its finances and assure regulators after a volatile week of trading.

Metro Bank is considering a number of funding options after a series of setbacks in recent years, including accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital reliefs.

A proposal from Metro's bondholders offering a 600 million pound ($733.98 million) capital injection is viewed by the bank as handing over too much control, and equity holders are being consulted, the source said.

Metro has been in constant touch with its principal regulator - the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) - as it evaluates its options, including a potential sale of part of its mortgage book, the source added.

Metro Bank declined to comment.

The Bank of England did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8175 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers and Anousha Sakoui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Chris Reese, Kirsten Donovan)