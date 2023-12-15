Metro Bank Holdings PLC - London-based lender - Says it will retain its GBP3 billion residential mortgage portfolio, as it is "in the best interests of shareholders". More recently, Metro Bank in September of this year announced it had not received permission from regulators to change the way it calculated the capital requirements on its mortgage book. Metro Bank was demoted from the FTSE 250 index in September of 2019. It has not returned since. The company had listed in 2016.

Current stock price: 36.60 pence each

12-month change: down 68%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

