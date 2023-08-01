H1 2023 Interim Results

1 August 2023

Agenda

Overview

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer

Financial performance

James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer

Strategy

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer

Overview Daniel Frumkin

Chief Executive Officer

Committed to being the #1 community bank - the model works

We're the best high street bank

Strong colleague engagement

for in-store service quality for the 10th time

95% of our Voice of the Colleague scores are

running1

above Glint Global Benchmark

+50% increase in accounts opened

+11% Safe Deposit Box visits

during weekends and before 9am

during weekends and before 9am or after 3pm

or after 3pm on weekdays vs. 1H22

on weekdays vs. 1H22

We have 76 storesand we plan to open 11 moreby end 20252

Community focused

First ever champion

of women's

and girls' cricket

Local Business Manager in every

store

>120 Local Business Managers

across our 76 stores

Customer recognition and industry awards

Our stores areopen early 'til late, seven days a week

CMA 2022

British Large

British Business

Top 10 Most

#1 high street

Mortgage Loan

Credit Card

Loved

bank for in-store

Lender

Workplace®

service quality1

certified3

4

1. #1 high street bank for overall service quality in every CMA survey Aug 2018 - Feb 2023. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. 2. Partially funded by the Capability and Innovation Fund. Final locations to be determined. 3. Backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis.

3rd consecutive quarter of underlying profitability

Strong, resilient franchise continues

to win customers

+207k

New accounts opened in

1H23

+8%

PCA openings vs. 2H22

(106k PCA openings in 1H23)

+20%

BCA openings vs. 2H22

(23k BCA openings in 1H23)

+£88m

Deposit inflows in June,

positive trend continued into

July

Transformed financial performance

Lending yield continues to improve offsetting rising cost of deposits

Lending yield and cost of deposits, %

3.93%

4.50%

3.40%

3.84%

0.14%

0.25%

0.66%

1H22

2H22

1H23

Lending yield

Cost of deposits

1H23

Profitable on a statutory basis

Primed for profitable growth

Continued cost discipline

(costs down 3% both H/H and Y/Y)1

Balance sheet mix optimised for risk-adjusted returns on capital

Scaleable and dynamic asset

generating engines built

Managing asset originations within

available capital

Stable business, primed to scale up profitably; significant margin accretion potential

5

1. On an underlying basis.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 06:16:21 UTC.