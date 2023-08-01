H1 2023 Interim Results
1 August 2023
Agenda
Overview
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer
Financial performance
James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer
Strategy
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer
Overview Daniel Frumkin
Chief Executive Officer
Committed to being the #1 community bank - the model works
We're the best high street bank
Strong colleague engagement
for in-store service quality for the 10th time
95% of our Voice of the Colleague scores are
running1
above Glint Global Benchmark
+50% increase in accounts opened
+11% Safe Deposit Box visits
during weekends and before 9am
during weekends and before 9am or after 3pm
or after 3pm on weekdays vs. 1H22
on weekdays vs. 1H22
We have 76 storesand we plan to open 11 moreby end 20252
Community focused
First ever champion
of women's
and girls' cricket
Local Business Manager in every
store
>120 Local Business Managers
across our 76 stores
Customer recognition and industry awards
Our stores areopen early 'til late, seven days a week
CMA 2022
British Large
British Business
Top 10 Most
#1 high street
Mortgage Loan
Credit Card
Loved
bank for in-store
Lender
Workplace®
service quality1
certified3
4
1. #1 high street bank for overall service quality in every CMA survey Aug 2018 - Feb 2023. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. 2. Partially funded by the Capability and Innovation Fund. Final locations to be determined. 3. Backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis.
3rd consecutive quarter of underlying profitability
Strong, resilient franchise continues
to win customers
+207k
New accounts opened in
1H23
+8%
PCA openings vs. 2H22
(106k PCA openings in 1H23)
+20%
BCA openings vs. 2H22
(23k BCA openings in 1H23)
+£88m
Deposit inflows in June,
positive trend continued into
July
Transformed financial performance
Lending yield continues to improve offsetting rising cost of deposits
Lending yield and cost of deposits, %
3.93%
4.50%
3.40%
3.84%
0.14%
0.25%
0.66%
1H22
2H22
1H23
Lending yield
Cost of deposits
1H23
Profitable on a statutory basis
Primed for profitable growth
Continued cost discipline
(costs down 3% both H/H and Y/Y)1
Balance sheet mix optimised for risk-adjusted returns on capital
Scaleable and dynamic asset
generating engines built
Managing asset originations within
available capital
Stable business, primed to scale up profitably; significant margin accretion potential
5
1. On an underlying basis.
