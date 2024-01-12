January 12, 2024 at 02:49 am EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher on Friday, with futures up 0.39%.

* BURBERRY: British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Friday warned that its annual results would be below previous guidance.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank said its CFO James Hopkinson would

leave

the company during the first quarter of 2024.

* ECONOMY: Britain's economy

grew

slightly more strongly than expected in November but weakness in previous months leaves it at high risk of slipping into a recession.

* VISTRY: British affordable home builder Vistry Group said on Friday that

easing

of mortgage rates in recent weeks would help stimulate demand in 2024.

* HSBC: First Citizens Bank's $1 billion lawsuit accusing HSBC of illegally poaching employees from Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse "is confusing and needs to be cleaned up," but the defects do not warrant dismissing the case, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

* SAINSBURY: British supermarket group Sainsbury's has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging business, targeting over 750 ultra-rapid charging bays in over 100 store car parks by the end of 2024.

* JOBS: British employers advertised 32% fewer job vacancies last month than they did in December 2022, industry figures showed.

* METAL: Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as international strikes on Yemen added to fears of further escalation in the Middle East conflict, pushing up bullion's safe-haven appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday.

* FTSE 100: The main UK stock indexes closed down on Thursday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Hani Kollathodi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)