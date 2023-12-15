Dec 15 (Reuters) - Embattled British lender Metro Bank said on Friday it will retain its existing residential mortgage portfolio after scrapping plans for a potential sale of up to 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) of loans, citing market conditions.

The move follows the Metro's recent cost reduction plan in November that slashed 20% of its workforce and axed some of its biggest customer perks, just days after a shareholder approval for a 925 million pound ($1.15 billion) rescue package.

Metro said on Friday it had "carefully considered" the sale and concluded that "given the prevailing market environment, it is in the best interests of shareholders to retain the existing loan portfolio".

Sky News late last month had reported that Barclays was in exclusive talks to buy a 3 billion pound mortgage book from Metro.

Other contenders for the portfolio included Spanish bank Santander.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)