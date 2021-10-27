Always On My Mind

7th October 2021

Epsom Metro Bank Supports Mental Health & Well-Being Festival

On Wednesday 13th October (12p.m - 2p.m), Epsom colleagues from the UK's community bank, Metro Bank , will participate in 'Epsom Mental Health and Well-Being Festival' - an annual week-long event staging a series of empowering events aimed at celebrating, supporting and showing love to one another. This festival is organized by the Love Me, Love My Mind charity that promotes a deeper understanding of mental health and supports the wellbeing of people in the community.

Epsom colleagues will have a tent outside the Metro Bank store in the High Street where they will be organizing a number of fun activities for kids including design their own 'squeezy' star.

"As a community bank, we are proud to be part of this uplifting festival which promotes a sense of togetherness in the community," explains Sammie Zejnuli, Epsom Metro Bank local director. "The last 18 months have been challenging for a lot of people and ironically, despite social distancing, has in many ways brought us closer together. I couldn't agree more with this year's festival theme 'we're all in this together' because we truly are. We are looking forward to meeting and greeting new faces in our community."

Daniel Wilson, Epsom Metro Bank store manager added "We understand the importance of human interaction and we were glad to be able to greet our customers in store throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to support this initiative especially in a time when we really need to show support for one another. This festival is a brilliant way for us to reflect over the past 18 months and find ways to move forward as a community."

Metro Bank's Epsom store is located at 91A High St, Epsom KT19 8DR. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.