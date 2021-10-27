Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/27 11:25:30 am
103.45 GBX   -1.48%
Always On My Mind

10/27/2021 | 11:18am EDT
7th October 2021

Epsom Metro Bank Supports Mental Health & Well-Being Festival

On Wednesday 13th October (12p.m - 2p.m), Epsom colleagues from the UK's community bank, Metro Bank, will participate in 'Epsom Mental Health and Well-Being Festival' - an annual week-long event staging a series of empowering events aimed at celebrating, supporting and showing love to one another. This festival is organized by the Love Me, Love My Mind charity that promotes a deeper understanding of mental health and supports the wellbeing of people in the community.

Epsom colleagues will have a tent outside the Metro Bank store in the High Street where they will be organizing a number of fun activities for kids including design their own 'squeezy' star.

"As a community bank, we are proud to be part of this uplifting festival which promotes a sense of togetherness in the community," explains Sammie Zejnuli, Epsom Metro Bank local director. "The last 18 months have been challenging for a lot of people and ironically, despite social distancing, has in many ways brought us closer together. I couldn't agree more with this year's festival theme 'we're all in this together' because we truly are. We are looking forward to meeting and greeting new faces in our community."

Daniel Wilson, Epsom Metro Bank store manager added "We understand the importance of human interaction and we were glad to be able to greet our customers in store throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to support this initiative especially in a time when we really need to show support for one another. This festival is a brilliant way for us to reflect over the past 18 months and find ways to move forward as a community."

Metro Bank's Epsom store is located at 91A High St, Epsom KT19 8DR. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 413 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2021 -190 M -261 M -261 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,95x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 181 M 250 M 249 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 105,00 GBX
Average target price 112,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-25.00%250
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.52%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION58.23%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.76%202 364