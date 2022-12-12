Advanced search
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:57 2022-12-12 am EST
111.80 GBX   +5.47%
05:52aFCA fines Metro Bank, two ex-directors for misinformation to investors
AN
05:05aUK's FTSE 100 slips on caution ahead of rate decisions
RE
05:02aA key central bank week
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FCA fines Metro Bank, two ex-directors for misinformation to investors

12/12/2022 | 05:52am EST
(Alliance News) - The UK Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it has fined Metro Bank PLC and two of its former directors for publishing incorrect information to investors.

The London-based retail bank said it cooperated fully with the investigation and accepted the fine of GBP10.0 million.

Metro Bank published incorrect information in its risk weighted assets figure in its third quarter trading update in October 2018, the FCA said. The regulator charged that Metro Bank was aware at the time that this figure was wrong and failed to explain that it was subject to an ongoing review and would therefore require a substantial correction. 

The FCA also decided to individually fine former Metro Bank chief executive Craig Donaldson and former chief financial officer David Arden GBP223,100 and GBP134,600, respectively, for being knowingly concerned in the breach.

"Listed firms must ensure that the information they are disclosing to the market is right. This is what investors are entitled to receive. The UK's listing rules impose high standards on issuers and their officers which Metro Bank, Mr Donaldson and Mr Arden failed to meet in this case," said Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

While Metro Bank decided against referring the decision to the upper tribunal, Donaldson and Arden have, where each will present their case. This renders any findings in the individuals' decision notices to be provisional, pending a hearing and decision from the upper tribunal, the FCA said.

Metro Bank said its acceptance of the fine and cooperation with the investigation brings the matter to a close, with exception to former directors Donaldson and Arden's individual counter-claims.

Shares in Metro Bank were up 6.6% to 113.00 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

