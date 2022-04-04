Metro Bank : A Zesty Challenge

4th April 2022

Crawley Metro Bank Colleagues Near Triumphant in Pancake Day Lemon Trail

Crawley colleagues from the UK's community bank, Metro Bank, were near triumphant in a pancake race and lemon trail organised by Crawley Town Centre BID to celebrate Pancake Day.

The Crawley Town Centre BID is an independent business-led, business-funded organisation formed to improve Crawley's commercial area.

To mark the day, Crawley Town Centre BID hosted a range of events including pancake masterclasses and tasters, a kids' creation station, pancake races and a lemon trail.

For the prize winning lemon trail a handful of lemons were hidden in ten locations around the town - one of which was tucked away in the Metro Bank Queens Square store.

Metro Bank colleagues Jason Large, Jason Shackel and Abel Franco were up for the challenge.

"As a community bank we are happy to have been part of such a fun event," explains Jason Large, Crawley Metro Bank's Customer Service Representative. "We had such a good time and I really enjoyed coaching our colleagues on the day, but I need to try harder as whilst it was brilliant to be second next year we want to win! We love these community challenges and are looking forward to participating in more exciting and engaging events throughout the year."

Metro Bank's Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday; 8.30am - 6pm; Sunday: 11am - 5pm.