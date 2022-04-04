Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/04 10:58:31 am EDT
88.4 GBX   +1.14%
10:47aMETRO BANK : A Zesty Challenge
PU
10:27aMETRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign raises over £1,400 for Rockinghorse Children's Charity
PU
10:17aMETRO BANK : Puts Kids in the Money Zone
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : A Zesty Challenge

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
4th April 2022

Crawley Metro Bank Colleagues Near Triumphant in Pancake Day Lemon Trail

Crawley colleagues from the UK's community bank, Metro Bank, were near triumphant in a pancake race and lemon trail organised by Crawley Town Centre BID to celebrate Pancake Day.

The Crawley Town Centre BID is an independent business-led, business-funded organisation formed to improve Crawley's commercial area.

To mark the day, Crawley Town Centre BID hosted a range of events including pancake masterclasses and tasters, a kids' creation station, pancake races and a lemon trail.

For the prize winning lemon trail a handful of lemons were hidden in ten locations around the town - one of which was tucked away in the Metro Bank Queens Square store.

Metro Bank colleagues Jason Large, Jason Shackel and Abel Franco were up for the challenge.

"As a community bank we are happy to have been part of such a fun event," explains Jason Large, Crawley Metro Bank's Customer Service Representative. "We had such a good time and I really enjoyed coaching our colleagues on the day, but I need to try harder as whilst it was brilliant to be second next year we want to win! We love these community challenges and are looking forward to participating in more exciting and engaging events throughout the year."

Metro Bank's Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday; 8.30am - 6pm; Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
10:47aMETRO BANK : A Zesty Challenge
PU
10:27aMETRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign raises over £1,400 for Rockinghorse Children's Charity
PU
10:17aMETRO BANK : Puts Kids in the Money Zone
PU
10:17aMETRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign raises over £1,800 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
PU
03/31METRO BANK : offers mortgages for dogs to get on the paw-perty ladder
PU
03/30METRO BANK : Oxford Metro Bank Hosts Back to Business Networking Event for Local Entrepren..
PU
03/30ANNUAL REPORT - INTERACTIVE PDF : 2021
PU
03/28METRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign Raises Over £1300 for Level Trust
PU
03/24METRO BANK : A million steps to support Ukraine
PU
03/24METRO BANK : Real Life Lessons
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 461 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2022 -104 M -136 M -136 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 M 198 M 198 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 87,40 GBX
Average target price 105,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Catherine Ann Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-9.05%198
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921