Metro Bank : Bankers Collect Pounds for Hounds

17th March 2022

West Midlands Metro Bank Stores celebrate Birmingham Dogs' Home 130th Birthday

Metro Bank stores in Birmingham, Solihull, Wolverhampton and Merry Hill will be celebrating the 130th birthday of Birmingham Dogs Home in stores from Monday March 21st - Sunday 27th.

In each store will be an Are You Ready for a Dog fact pact - with saving and budgeting advice about the realities of owning a dog, as well as some fun colouring sheets for kids.

Each store will also host two Birmingham Dogs Home Doodle Dogs - these animated characters have been specifically created to celebrate the 130th anniversary and come complete with QR codes which visitors in store can scan in order to donate directly to the charity.

Birmingham Dogs Home has been at the forefront of animal welfare for the Midlands and is one of the region's oldest and best loved animal welfare charities. The charity operates two centres in Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Birmingham can house 150 dogs and Wolverhampton 100 in comfortable kennel blocks with adjacent facilities, such as vets' clinic, puppy unit and isolation block.

Metro Bank is famously dog friendly. Any dogs visiting during the birthday celebration week can look forward to having a yummy treat, free tennis ball and bandana to take home.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers and their dogs in store for Birmingham Dogs' Home birthday celebrations," explains Birmingham Metro Bank store manager, Beth Freeman. "Post pandemic there are even more dogs than usual that need new forever homes so we are planning lots of fundraising events this year to help fund the care these animals need, as well as promoting the need for new owners to come forward. "

Birmingham Dogs Home entirely relies on donations and has a series of fundraising events planned this year to celebrate its birthday.

Metro Bank's Birmingham store is located at 85-88 High Street, Birmingham, B4 7TE

Metro Bank's Merry Hill store is located 50 Two Woods Lane, Brierley Hill, DY5 1TA.

Metro Bank's Wolverhampton store is located at 6-7 Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 3EY.

Metro Bank's Solihull store is located at 119 High Street, Solihull, B91 3SR

All stores are open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays 11am to 5pm.