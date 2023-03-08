Advanced search
Metro Bank : Boris Johnson MP Visits Uxbridge Metro Bank

03/08/2023 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
7th March 2023

Metro Bank, the community bank, recently welcomed Boris Johnson, Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip to its High Street store.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director, Taran Sandhu, Boris enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes, vault and Magic Money Machine, while Taran explained about the Bank's community focus, its relationship-based banking approach and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Boris was interested to hear that the store is open in the evenings and at weekends and delivers a face to face service to local businesses as each is assigned a local business manager.

Taran explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks." explains Taran Sandhu, Uxbridge Metro Bank's Local Director. ''We also talked about our commitment to the high street and the important role banks play in the health of the local community. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support the local community and the genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services."

Taran noted that the store hosts business networking events where local businesses have opportunity to connect with each other with each other. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover. Mo Sadiq, Uxbridge Metro Bank's Store Manager, gave some local examples.

Taran and Mo talked about the Bank's work in the local community including the local charities the bank supports and the team's delivery of Metro Bank's free financial education programme, Money Zone, in local schools. Metro Bank's physical presence on the high street is central to its ambition of being the number one community bank.

Metro Bank's Uxbridge store is located at The Pavilions Shopping Centre, 50 High Street, Uxbridge, Middlesex, UB8 1JP. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
