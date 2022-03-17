Metro Bank : Crafty Crufts

17th March 2022

Metro Bank Colleagues Volunteer Support for Birmingham Dogs Home

Metro Bank colleagues volunteered to help Birmingham Dogs Home at this year's Crufts - helping out with the stand and kids craft section for which Metro Bank donated 500 windmills, packs of crayons and financial education sheets with colouring in for kids to play with while their parents chatted with the Home staff about donations and adoptions.

Metro Bank famously loves dogs. Its stores in Birmingham, Solihull, Wolverhampton and Merry Hill have all joined forces to sponsor a kennel at Birmingham Dogs Home with Bank colleagues pledging to fundraise and volunteer throughout 2022.

Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Colleagues Jake Fernihough, Alex Smith and Chloe Westley used their Day to Amaze to support Birmingham Dogs Home.

"I really enjoyed the day," commented customer service representative Jake Fernihough. "But hands down the best bit was getting to walk the dogs and say hello to every dog that came to the stand."

Jake's sentiments were echoed by customer service representative Alex Smith. "I thoroughly enjoyed the day. I wanted to volunteer because dogs have always held a special place in my heart. Growing up, I lived next door to my grandmother who owned two Yorkshire Terriers, two Springer spaniels and two Labradors. I developed a deep bond with dogs from a young age and I'll always do anything I can to give my support to organisations which are helping dogs. I have my own rescue dog called Yoshi, who is a sproodle - a pspringer spaniel/poodle mix. He is a nutcase, but I love him dearly. Birmingham Dogs Home do such amazing work to find dogs their forever homes and it was a privilege to talk to the public at Crufts about all the fantastic work they do and gain some donations in the process."

Birmingham Dogs Home will celebrate its 130th birthday later in the year. The charity entirely relies on donations and has a series of fundraising events planned this year to celebrate its birthday.

Metro Bank's Solihull store is located at 119 High St, Solihull B91 3SR. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday; 08:30am - 6pm, Sunday: 11am - 5pm.