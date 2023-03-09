Metro Bank : Damian Green MP Visits Ashford Metro Bank

8th March 2023

Metro Bank, the UK's community bank, recently welcomed Damian Green, Member of Parliament for Ashford to its High Street store.

Hosted by Ashford Metro Bank's Local Director, Andre Van Zijl, Damian enjoyed a tour of the bank including the 1400 safe deposit boxes and Magic Money Machine, while Andre explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Damian was pleased to hear that the store operates in the evenings and weekends and appreciated the face to face service that local businesses enjoyed as each is assigned a local business manager.

Andre explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "We talked about our commitment to the local community and the important role banks play in its health. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support local businesses and individuals and their genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services," explains Andre Van Zijl, Ashford Metro Bank's Area Director. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks."

Damian and Andre spoke about the work Metro Bank does with local businesses, including business networking events. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover. Damian was also interested to hear about the store team's range of activities in the local community, including support for a number of local charities via Days to Amaze and the delivery of the Money Zone free financial education programme in schools. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Ashford store is located at 95 High Street, Ashford, TN24 8SA. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to Sundays: 11am to 5pm.