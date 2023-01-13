Metro Bank : Daniel Zeichner MP Visits Cambridge Bank

13th January 2023

Metro Bank, the UK's community bank, recently welcomed Daniel Zeichner, Member of Parliament for Cambridge to its Christ's Lane store.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director, Steve Stafford, Daniel enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes and magic money machine, while Steve explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Daniel was pleased to hear that the store operates in the evenings and weekends and appreciated the face to face service that local businesses enjoyed as each is assigned a local business manager.

Steve explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks," explains Steve Stafford, Cambridge Metro Bank's Local Director. "We also talked about our commitment to the high street and the important role banks play in the health of the high street. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support the local community and the genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services."

Daniel was keen to talk about the cost of living challenges and how inflation and energy increases are impacting on people and businesses in the heart of Cambridge. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover - the Cambridge store hosts regular networking events for local businesses. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Cambridge store is located at Unit 1 Christ's Lane, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, CB2 3BZ. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.