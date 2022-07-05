Log in
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:01 2022-07-05 am EDT
75.20 GBX   -4.33%
Metro Bank : Don't Get Financially Burnt On Your Summer Break

07/05/2022
4th July 2022

Holiday prices are rising, and the cost of living at home is squeezing all of us. If you are managing to get away, the last thing you need is unexpected charges and costs. Metro Bank's expert, Jo Bullard, director of bank accounts, has issued some quick and easy tips to Brits travelling to Europe, but with a warning to be careful and think ahead.

  1. Choose your credit and debit card wisely: Always check with your card issuer what additional charges will apply on foreign card transactions before you travel so you can plan and budget accordingly. In Europe[1] Metro Bank's cards have no fees at all whether withdrawing cash or when paying by card in shops and restaurants.
  2. When using your card abroad it is increasingly common for shops, restaurants and ATMs to let you convert payments into sterling on the spot. This can often take the hassle out of working out how much things will cost but it's always worth being mindful that the exchange rate being used may not be as competitive as the exchange rate offered by your bank. A little bit of research before travelling could mean big savings and stretch your holiday budget a little further.
  3. In general we advise paying by card rather than carrying an abundance of cash but having some cash is always handy. If you're withdrawing cash overseas then always check if the ATM applies any additional charges and find another if that charge seems high. If an ATM does apply a charge, there should always be a warning on the screen and a chance to cancel the transaction.
  4. Just like when you're at home, you need to be on guard against fraud abroad. If you're worried about your account, give us a call on 0345 08 08 500 or +44 203 402 8312 if you're abroad.

Bullard commented: "The last thing you want to do on holiday is worry about whether your pina colada and ice lollies are going to cost you more than you thought they would and so these tips will help you to transact with confidence and make your money go further. We want people to enjoy every penny they spend, we've all really deserved a break away and don't want to return home with a higher bill than expected."

Metro Bank are committed to making travel as relaxing as possible. For more information on your money whilst travelling abroad please visit: https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/bank-accounts/i-want-some-information-about/using-my-card-abroad/

  • [1] Countries which are part of the Single European Payments Area (SEPA). 19 EU Euro countries - Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain
  • 9 EU non-Euro countries - Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom
  • 3 non-EU, Euro countries - Andorra, Monaco, San Marino
  • 4 non-EU, non-Euro countries - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
