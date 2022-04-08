Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 11:17:10 am EDT
95.60 GBX   +1.92%
04/07METRO BANK : Egg-cellent Gifts
PU
04/06METRO BANK : Manchester Named Top UK City for Tech Companies
PU
04/06METRO BANK : adds major new hire to its distribution team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Egg-citing Easter Footprint Event

04/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8th April 2022

Kids Can Make Free Spring-Themed Windmill at Local Metro Bank

From Monday 11 April - Saturday 16 April, the UK's community bank, Metro Bank, will host a cracking in store Easter hunt and a complimentary craft event where kids can create their own windmill.

Each year, Metro Bank organises 'egg-citing' Easter activities and this year is no different; children are invited to participate in a fun hunt to win a prize - a spring-themed windmill craft. Children can decorate their own windmill in-store with the chance to have a selfie with Metro Man, the Bank's mascot, resplendent in his 'eggstra' bunny ears costume, or grab a take away craft bag to make the windmill at home.

For the Easter hunt children will be given an activity sheet to look for letters. Stickers will be placed around each Metro Bank store and for each sticker placed in store there is a corresponding shape on the activity sheet, where the children should add the matching letter to create the message 'Happy Easter'.

"Metro Bank is known for its family-friendly approach to banking and prides itself on supporting its local communities," says Kat Robinson, Customer Experience Director, Metro Bank. "This craft event is a great way for children and families to have some fun time for free this Easter. Everyone is welcome to join us - you don't have to be a customer to join in the celebrations. Happy Easter to you all."

Throughout the year, Metro Bank hosts a range of seasonal events as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses.

Easter store opening hours are as follows:

Friday 15 April

Good Friday

11am - 5pm

Saturday 16 April

BAU

8.30am - 6pm

Sunday 17 April

Easter Sunday

Closed

Monday 18 April

Easter Monday

11am - 5pm

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
04/07METRO BANK : Egg-cellent Gifts
PU
04/06METRO BANK : Manchester Named Top UK City for Tech Companies
PU
04/06METRO BANK : adds major new hire to its distribution team
PU
04/04METRO BANK : A Zesty Challenge
PU
04/04METRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign raises over £1,400 for Rockinghorse Children's Charity
PU
04/04METRO BANK : Puts Kids in the Money Zone
PU
04/04METRO BANK : Magic Money Campaign raises over £1,800 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
PU
03/31METRO BANK : offers mortgages for dogs to get on the paw-perty ladder
PU
03/30METRO BANK : Oxford Metro Bank Hosts Back to Business Networking Event for Local Entrepren..
PU
03/30ANNUAL REPORT - INTERACTIVE PDF : 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 452 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2022 -96,8 M -126 M -126 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 211 M 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 93,80 GBX
Average target price 105,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Catherine Ann Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-2.39%211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%187 909