Metro Bank : Egg-citing Easter Footprint Event

8th April 2022

Kids Can Make Free Spring-Themed Windmill at Local Metro Bank

From Monday 11 April - Saturday 16 April, the UK's community bank, Metro Bank, will host a cracking in store Easter hunt and a complimentary craft event where kids can create their own windmill.

Each year, Metro Bank organises 'egg-citing' Easter activities and this year is no different; children are invited to participate in a fun hunt to win a prize - a spring-themed windmill craft. Children can decorate their own windmill in-store with the chance to have a selfie with Metro Man, the Bank's mascot, resplendent in his 'eggstra' bunny ears costume, or grab a take away craft bag to make the windmill at home.

For the Easter hunt children will be given an activity sheet to look for letters. Stickers will be placed around each Metro Bank store and for each sticker placed in store there is a corresponding shape on the activity sheet, where the children should add the matching letter to create the message 'Happy Easter'.

"Metro Bank is known for its family-friendly approach to banking and prides itself on supporting its local communities," says Kat Robinson, Customer Experience Director, Metro Bank. "This craft event is a great way for children and families to have some fun time for free this Easter. Everyone is welcome to join us - you don't have to be a customer to join in the celebrations. Happy Easter to you all."

Throughout the year, Metro Bank hosts a range of seasonal events as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses.

Easter store opening hours are as follows: