    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/07 11:30:00 am
100.8 GBX   +3.23%
METRO BANK : F1k – Northampton Metro Bank Colleagues Race to Help Raise £1000 For Local Charities
PU
METRO BANK : Pucker Up For Valentine's Challenge
PU
METRO BANK : Diversity In Science
PU
Metro Bank : F1k – Northampton Metro Bank Colleagues Race to Help Raise £1000 For Local Charities

02/07/2022 | 11:40am EST
7th February 2022

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Metro Bank colleagues from the Northampton store spent their Day to Amaze participating in a karting event organised by The Rotary Club to help raise £1000 split between two local charities, The Lewis Foundation and KidsAid.

The Lewis Foundation provides support to cancer patients delivering over 2,500 gifts to 14 hospitals in the Midlands every month. KidsAid provides therapeutic support to children and young people who have suffered from trauma.

The five strong Metro Bank team - Joe Pyke, Rich Applegate, Zak Kitchen, Lewis Taylor and Kai Penn, known as 'Team Fast', competed against nine other teams in a two-hour race.

"As a community bank, it is rewarding to raise funds that make such a difference to local charities," says Lewis Taylor, Northampton Metro Bank's store manager. "We enjoyed a friendly rivalry between the competing teams with a few close calls and crashes during the first lap, but still managed to finish second. Thanks to everyone who participated and helped raise funds which will make a difference in the lives of people both these fantastic charities support."

Metro Bank's Northampton store is located at 27-29 Abington St, Northampton NN1 2AN. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2021 -208 M -281 M -281 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,81x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 168 M 228 M 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
