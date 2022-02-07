Metro Bank : F1k – Northampton Metro Bank Colleagues Race to Help Raise £1000 For Local Charities

7th February 2022

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Metro Bank colleagues from the Northampton store spent their Day to Amaze participating in a karting event organised by The Rotary Club to help raise £1000 split between two local charities, The Lewis Foundation and KidsAid.

The Lewis Foundation provides support to cancer patients delivering over 2,500 gifts to 14 hospitals in the Midlands every month. KidsAid provides therapeutic support to children and young people who have suffered from trauma.

The five strong Metro Bank team - Joe Pyke, Rich Applegate, Zak Kitchen, Lewis Taylor and Kai Penn, known as 'Team Fast', competed against nine other teams in a two-hour race.

"As a community bank, it is rewarding to raise funds that make such a difference to local charities," says Lewis Taylor, Northampton Metro Bank's store manager. "We enjoyed a friendly rivalry between the competing teams with a few close calls and crashes during the first lap, but still managed to finish second. Thanks to everyone who participated and helped raise funds which will make a difference in the lives of people both these fantastic charities support."

Metro Bank's Northampton store is located at 27-29 Abington St, Northampton NN1 2AN. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm