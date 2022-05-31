Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/31 11:00:16 am EDT
78.35 GBX   -1.45%
10:41aMETRO BANK : Forecast for the Summer of Scams
PU
10:21aMETRO BANK : Crawley Metro Bank Raises over £1200 for St Catherine's Hospice
PU
10:21aMETRO BANK : Wimbledon Metro Bank Puts School Children in the Money Zone
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Forecast for the Summer of Scams

05/31/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31st May 2022

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, is offering consumer guidance about the summer of scams forecast to hit Britain as fraudsters and scammers react to recent health and government announcements.

"Scammers never miss an opportunity to try and defraud the general public," explains Baz Thompson, head of fraud and investigations at Metro Bank. "As soon as the government announced its support with the cost of living, we began to see reports of scams. This summer will be a prime time for scammers, if consumers do not heed all the advice about what to look out for and be on their guard. To be safe, remember to never click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, or respond to unsolicited messages asking for personal or financial details. If you are being pressured to act quickly, an alarm bell should be sounding in your head, as this is very likely to be a scam."

Summer of Scams

Energy & Cost of Living Scams

Government Refunds for Cost of Living Crisis
The Government has announced a number of financial rebates to help mitigate the cost of living rises and increasing energy bills. All households will receive a £400 energy rebate. In addition, those on universal credit and other benefits will receive £650 for cost of living increases and those receiving disability payments will receive an additional £150. Pensioners who receive the winter fuel payment will receive an additional £300.

The Government has said that all eligible households will receive their payments automatically, meaning there is no application process. If anyone contacts you - be it phone calls, emails or texts - purporting to be from the council, or the government requesting your bank details to process any of these refunds, or saying there is any application process - these are scammers. Do not click on any links. Report any of this activity to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Council Tax Refund Scam
Properties in the A-D council tax bands will receive £150 towards their energy costs. Homeowners who pay their council tax by direct debit will automatically receive this payment, those who do not will receive a letter explaining how to claim. No consumer should respond to an email or text as this will be a scam. To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Doorstep Scam
If anyone arrives at your doorstep offering you cut price energy on your prepayment meter - this is a scam and consumers should decline the offer and let the police know that scammers are operating in their neighbourhood. The scammers will offer a cut price deal, for example £50 off a meter top-up for a tempting smaller cash payment. However, consumers will be paying twice, as the scammers are using cloned keys to top up energy credit illegally, so the energy companies do not receive these payments.

Price Comparison Scam
Beware of any phone calls from price comparison websites pressuring you to take a deal that is only available NOW - this is a scammer trying to get access to your bank and other personal details. Do not respond to any pressure to act quickly.

Monkey Pox Scam
Scammers have been impersonating the NHS and sending texts claiming that the recipient has been in close contact with someone with Monkey Pox and demanding they order a test. The aim of this is to steal your personal data and bank details. Do not click on the link. To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Rogue Traders including fake gardeners, roof repairers, gutter cleaning etc.
Be wary of anyone offering services at the front door - such as roof repairs, gutter cleaning, hedge or lawn cutting or people claiming to be gardeners. These scammers particularly prey on the elderly charging exorbitant sums for basic gardening work. If you need help with your garden or home repairs, source good quality tradespeople which have been checked and reviewed on reputable websites such as CheckATrade, The Gardeners Guild or FindALocalGardener.com. Never be pressured to pay in full up front and always get a written quotation for all agreed works. To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Fake Holiday Listings & Rentals
Fake holidays - whether last minute, or late availability cheap flights, accommodation listings or rentals - are a scammers' paradise. The most common scam is where consumers see a fake caravan/holiday home/camper van/ motorhome listing advertised on social media or any other free ad site. When they enquire about available dates and rental prices, the "owner" will ask for deposit payments - payments that they want paid quickly and in very specific ways to ensure they bypass any built in security protections.

Consumers are advised to use reputable online booking sites and be wary if the price seems too good to be true. To be financially protected ensure that you pay for your deposit and holiday with a credit card or via a recognised merchant service such as PayPal.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 14:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
10:41aMETRO BANK : Forecast for the Summer of Scams
PU
10:21aMETRO BANK : Crawley Metro Bank Raises over £1200 for St Catherine's Hospice
PU
10:21aMETRO BANK : Wimbledon Metro Bank Puts School Children in the Money Zone
PU
05/26Metro Bank PLC Announces Step Down of Sally Clark as Non-Executive Director, Effective ..
CI
05/26METRO BANK : Harrow Metro Bank Puts Schoolchildren in the Money Zone
PU
05/24METRO BANK : Paul Scully MP visits Sutton Metro Bank
PU
05/24METRO BANK : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising
PU
05/23METRO BANK : Solihull Metro Bank Puts Castlewood Students in Money Zone
PU
05/20METRO BANK : Live DJs to Celebrate Bank Birthday
PU
05/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A little respite for Wall Street
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 462 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2022 -101 M -128 M -128 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 M 174 M 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 79,50 GBX
Average target price 108,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Monique Melis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-17.27%174
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939