Metro Bank : LEICESTER METRO BANK WILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS

18th February 2022

New store opens on Friday February 25th creating 15 new jobs

Bank hosts Grand Opening - Friday February 25 th & Saturday February 26 th

Two VIPs will open new store - Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Deepak Bajaj and Metro Bank's 13 year old Super Fan

Super Fan Oliver has visited all 78 Metro Bank stores

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, opens its 79th store in Leicester on Friday February 25th creating 15 new jobs for the area. The new Leicester Metro Bank is located at 1 Haymarket and offers local residents and business seven day a week opening.

"We opened three stores in the pandemic but were not able to celebrate in our usual high voltage Metro style," commented Metro Bank's CEO Dan Frumkin. "Colleagues are gearing up for a two day Grand Opening extravaganza and looking forward to celebrating in style with Leicester residents. Being integral to our communities is key for us. All our new colleagues have been recruited from Leicester so we already have a fantastic knowledge of the area - in fact, they are all so local nearly every one of them will be able to walk to work."

The Grand Store Opening will be a two day celebratory event. The store will be officially opened at 10.30am by Leicester's Mayor and Metro Bank's own super fan thirteen year old Oliver Benghiat. Oliver is one of a few rare people on the planet to have visited every Metro Bank store in the UK. Oliver, who lives in Epsom, Surrey was inspired to set himself this challenge when at ten years old his local Metro Bank store in Sutton came to visit his school to deliver its Money Zone* programme and inspired him to take on the challenge to visit every Metro Bank store by the time he turned thirteen.

As a huge thank you for all his support, Oliver will cut the official ribbon to commemorate the Leicester store opening.

The new store houses 6,000 safe deposit boxes and combines face-to-face banking with state-of-the-art technology, providing residents and businesses with a customer-focused and convenient banking experience.

Customers will be able to visit the store seven days a week, with no appointment needed, and open a personal or business account on-the-spot, leaving with their debit card in hand, along with internet and mobile banking set-up.

The Leicester Metro Bank store is located at 1 Haymarket, Leicester, LE1 3GD.

*About Money Zone

Money Zone is a series of financial education lessons that Metro Bank offers to school children - either virtually or instore. Money Zone comprises four sessions - budgeting, saving, banking and the last session which takes place in store giving the children a behind the scenes look at the Bank, including a visit to the vault and the chance to try the Magic Money Machine. Metro Bank has delivered its Money Zone programme to over 250,000 school children.