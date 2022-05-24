Metro Bank : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising

24th May 2022

Colleagues from the Liverpool Street Metro Bank store helped the Royal National Lifeboat Institution by hosting the charity fundraisers and their equipment in store whilst they collected donations worth £509.66 from commuters at nearby Liverpool Street Station.

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since 1824. Their volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland and their seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches. The Flood Rescue Team helps those affected by flooding.

"As a community bank, we are always keen to support good causes," explained Ross King, Metro Bank Liverpool Street's Store Manager. "As an island nation, we rely heavily on the RNLI, which consists of 95% of volunteers, literally ordinary people doing extraordinary things all working together to help communities at home save lives."

Metro Bank's Liverpool Street store can be found at 117-121 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 7PP. The store is open 7 days a week, Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm; Sunday: 11am - 5pm.