Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 05:21:46 am EDT
79.80 GBX   -0.25%
05:08aMETRO BANK : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising
PU
05/23METRO BANK : Solihull Metro Bank Puts Castlewood Students in Money Zone
PU
05/20METRO BANK : Live DJs to Celebrate Bank Birthday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising

05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24th May 2022

Colleagues from the Liverpool Street Metro Bank store helped the Royal National Lifeboat Institution by hosting the charity fundraisers and their equipment in store whilst they collected donations worth £509.66 from commuters at nearby Liverpool Street Station.

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since 1824. Their volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland and their seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches. The Flood Rescue Team helps those affected by flooding.

"As a community bank, we are always keen to support good causes," explained Ross King, Metro Bank Liverpool Street's Store Manager. "As an island nation, we rely heavily on the RNLI, which consists of 95% of volunteers, literally ordinary people doing extraordinary things all working together to help communities at home save lives."

Metro Bank's Liverpool Street store can be found at 117-121 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 7PP. The store is open 7 days a week, Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm; Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
05:08aMETRO BANK : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising
PU
05/23METRO BANK : Solihull Metro Bank Puts Castlewood Students in Money Zone
PU
05/20METRO BANK : Live DJs to Celebrate Bank Birthday
PU
05/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A little respite for Wall Street
05/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Edison International, Ford, General Motors, GSK, Upstart...
04/27FTSE 100 rises on gains in miners, strong earnings; Aveva slumps
RE
04/27Metro Bank says on track to deliver on strategy, return to profit
RE
04/21METRO BANK : Leicester Metro Bank Colleagues Get Pretty Muddy for Charity
PU
04/21Fitch Downgrades Metro Bank's Long-Term IDR to 'B'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/20METRO BANK : Pedal Power
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 462 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2022 -101 M -127 M -127 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 138 M 173 M 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Average target price 108,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Monique Melis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-16.75%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093