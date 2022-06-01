Metro Bank : Merry Hill Metro Bank Supports All Stars Charity Football

1st June 2022

Merry Hill Metro Bank is supporting the All Stars Charity Football Match being played on Saturday June 18th at Highgate United FC in Shirley.

In aid of Mary Stevens Hospice, local grab hire company Pegasus is fielding a team against the All Star Legends team which includes former Manchester United players Wes Brown and Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Russell Beardsmore, Lee Hendrie, Danny Webber and more.

Mary Stevens Hospice provides specialist care and support for people who are living with an incurable illness.

There is a family fun event to open at 12.30pm ahead of the match kick off at 3pm. Metro Bank is not only providing all the refreshments for the players, but has donated three prizes for the grand raffle. All the raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and the community and all profits raised on the day will be donated to Mary Stevens Hospice. Top prizes include a match worn England shirt from Saturday's game against Hungary, corporate tickets to a Manchester United game next season, a golf day at The Belfry and a lunch at The Bank, Birmingham.

"As a community bank, we are delighted to be able to support such a fantastic family event," says Louise Kemp, Merry Hill Metro Bank's Store Manager. "Mary Stevens Hospice is an integral part of our community supporting families across the county - we hope the event raises a small fortune for the charity."

Tickets for the match are available here at £6 per adult and just £2.50 for children aged under 16.

