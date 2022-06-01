Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:26:39 am EDT
77.60 GBX   -0.77%
11:32aMETRO BANK : Merry Hill Metro Bank Supports All Stars Charity Football
PU
05/31METRO BANK : Forecast for the Summer of Scams
PU
05/31METRO BANK : Crawley Metro Bank Raises over £1200 for St Catherine's Hospice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Merry Hill Metro Bank Supports All Stars Charity Football

06/01/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1st June 2022

Merry Hill Metro Bank is supporting the All Stars Charity Football Match being played on Saturday June 18th at Highgate United FC in Shirley.

In aid of Mary Stevens Hospice, local grab hire company Pegasus is fielding a team against the All Star Legends team which includes former Manchester United players Wes Brown and Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Russell Beardsmore, Lee Hendrie, Danny Webber and more.

Mary Stevens Hospice provides specialist care and support for people who are living with an incurable illness.

There is a family fun event to open at 12.30pm ahead of the match kick off at 3pm. Metro Bank is not only providing all the refreshments for the players, but has donated three prizes for the grand raffle. All the raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and the community and all profits raised on the day will be donated to Mary Stevens Hospice. Top prizes include a match worn England shirt from Saturday's game against Hungary, corporate tickets to a Manchester United game next season, a golf day at The Belfry and a lunch at The Bank, Birmingham.

"As a community bank, we are delighted to be able to support such a fantastic family event," says Louise Kemp, Merry Hill Metro Bank's Store Manager. "Mary Stevens Hospice is an integral part of our community supporting families across the county - we hope the event raises a small fortune for the charity."

Tickets for the match are available here at £6 per adult and just £2.50 for children aged under 16.

Metro Bank's Merry Hill store is located at 50 Two Woods Ln, Brierley Hill DY5 1TA. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm, Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
11:32aMETRO BANK : Merry Hill Metro Bank Supports All Stars Charity Football
PU
05/31METRO BANK : Forecast for the Summer of Scams
PU
05/31METRO BANK : Crawley Metro Bank Raises over £1200 for St Catherine's Hospice
PU
05/31METRO BANK : Wimbledon Metro Bank Puts School Children in the Money Zone
PU
05/26Metro Bank PLC Announces Step Down of Sally Clark as Non-Executive Director, Effective ..
CI
05/26METRO BANK : Harrow Metro Bank Puts Schoolchildren in the Money Zone
PU
05/24METRO BANK : Paul Scully MP visits Sutton Metro Bank
PU
05/24METRO BANK : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising
PU
05/23METRO BANK : Solihull Metro Bank Puts Castlewood Students in Money Zone
PU
05/20METRO BANK : Live DJs to Celebrate Bank Birthday
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 466 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2022 -93,2 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 170 M 170 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 78,20 GBX
Average target price 111,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Monique Melis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-18.63%170
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484