Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : More Women than Men Start New Businesses - But Access to Funding Remains a Challenge

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8th March 2022
  • 20% of new business now led by women - a record high
  • Bristol name best city for women in business
  • Becky Rexworthy, local business manager at Bristol Metro Bank offers business and funding advice to new West Country businesses

Post pandemic, women in business are proving very resilient with higher numbers than ever starting new businesses - 145,200 all-female founded companies were created last year, and this figure is growing by over a third each year (37.3%). It means that in total over 20% of new firms are now led by women - a record high[1].

Bristol has been named best city for women in business, with almost 40% of women reporting growth of their enterprise in the past 12 months.

That said access to funding remains an issue at every stage of the business journey and female-led business are still underfunded. Women not only launch businesses with less capital than men but they are less willing to take on debt.

This is not news to Becky Rexworthy, the local business manager at Bristol's Metro Bank. "I spend more than half of my week meeting with new business owners. Women in business often feel more cautious than their male counterparts to take on debt. I find that women look for more creative ways to raise capital required to start up or grow, rather than simply approach their bank. Part of my role is to challenge this approach and provide education, support and tools to female entrepreneurs to make access to finance both easier and cost efficient."

More than two thirds (70%) of women entrepreneurs in Bristol would recommend Bristol to other business owners, based on factors including business community, availability of partners and suppliers and the talent pool.

Becky has helped hundreds of new West Country business women start up and grow their businesses. She has three key insights for women in business:

  1. Do not let imposter syndrome hold you back from starting your dream business
    It is not uncommon to feel like a fraud whether you are an entrepreneur or a senior executive. Don't let this perfectly normal feeling stop you building your business and embracing success.
  2. Building your business is rarely a quick process
    Recognise that getting your product or service to market is a massive first hurdle. Creating a network of connections and trusted advisors won't happen overnight - don't berate yourself if it's taking longer than you anticipated.
  3. Create a strong and clear business plan
    This will give you direction - so get help, advice and try and find a mentor who can support you. It's not just about understanding finances and cash flow, it's about anticipating hurdles you need to overcome, setting objectives and some stretching goals to achieve.

Each Metro Bank store has a dedicated local business manager to support all local businesses and start-ups in its community. The business managers give practical support to business customers - be that the complimentary use of an office in the store to conduct business meetings or advice on the business.

Useful Links

Invest in Women Hub - this free one stop shop helps women secure funding and offers guidance on how to start up and scale up a business.

The Women's Organisation - the largest developer and deliverer of training and support for women in the UK.

Women's Network of Entrepreneurs - over 22,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and women in business who are serious about supporting, sharing, and promoting their business with like-minded individuals with the intention of building their network and sharing resources.

British Association of Women Entrepreneurs (BAWE) - the only entrepreneurial network specifically for women with capital at risk.


Prowess - Women in Business - online hub for women-friendly business support, inspiration and information.

Women Mean Biz (Networking) - a serious and empowered women's business network, that delivers business results.

[1] Source Rose Review 2022 Progress Report

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METRO BANK PLC
05:11aMETRO BANK : More Women than Men Start New Businesses - But Access to Funding Remains a Ch..
PU
05:01aMETRO BANK : Bath Entrepreneurs Welcomed at Metro Bank's Breakfast Networking Event
PU
03/07METRO BANK : invites Swindon Entrepreneurs and Businesses to New Networking Group
PU
03/07METRO BANK : Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank supports students in raising over £1200 for local ..
PU
03/03METRO BANK : Merry Hill Metro Bank Appeals for 2000 Easter Egg Donations for Local Charity
PU
03/02METRO BANK : Wolverhampton Metro Bank Turns Purple for Charity for International Women's D..
PU
03/01METRO BANK : Sheffield Metro Bank Celebrates First Birthday Since Pandemic Opening
PU
02/28METRO BANK : Cardiff Stores Celebrate St David's Day
PU
02/28METRO BANK : Bristol Bankers Bake For International Women's Day
PU
02/28METRO BANK : Birmingham Metro Bank Celebrates International Women's Day With Masterclass T..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2021 -208 M -272 M -272 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,66x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 136 M 179 M 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 79,15 GBX
Average target price 110,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Catherine Ann Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-17.64%179
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%381 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.82%309 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%248 673
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-4.00%188 458
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%184 213