Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51:49 2023-02-15 am EST
151.50 GBX   -1.11%
02/14Metro Bank : Naz Shah MP Visits Bradford Metro Bank
PU
02/08Metro Bank : Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance
PU
01/23Activist shareholder Caius Capital takes stake in troubled Metro Bank
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Nickie Aiken MP Visits Piccadilly Metro Bank

02/15/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15th February 2023

Metro Bank, the community bank, recently welcomed Nickie Aiken, Member of Parliament for Cities of London and Westminster to its Piccadilly store.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director, Bridgeen Stone, Nickie enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes, vault, private viewing rooms and Magic Money Machine, while Bridgeen explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Nickie was pleased to hear that the store is open seven days a week and on evenings.

Bridgeen explained how her team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks," explains Bridgeen Stone, Piccadilly Metro Bank's Local Director. ''We also talked about our commitment to the high street and the important role banks play in the health of the local community. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support the local community and the genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services."

Nickie was keen to talk about the Fertility Workplace Pledge. Nickie launched the campaign in parliament to give individuals and couples undergoing fertility treatment statutory time off work - Metro Bank signed the pledge in autumn 2022. Nickie was also interested in the light and open design of the store, to encourage people to come in and its versatile space for holding events - Metro Bank's Piccadilly store will be hosting an International Women's Day event next month. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Piccadilly store is located at 75 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 8HU.The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METRO BANK PLC
02/14Metro Bank : Naz Shah MP Visits Bradford Metro Bank
PU
02/08Metro Bank : Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance
PU
01/23Activist shareholder Caius Capital takes stake in troubled Metro Bank
AQ
01/22Caius Capital LLP acquired 5% stake in Metro Bank PLC for £11 million.
CI
01/18Metro Bank : Ben Everitt MP Visits Milton Keynes Metro Bank
PU
01/13Metro Bank : Daniel Zeichner MP Visits Cambridge Bank
PU
01/13Metro Bank : Marsha de Cordova MP Visits Clapham Junction Metro Bank
PU
01/11Metro Bank : Andrew Rosindell MP Visits Romford Metro Bank
PU
2022SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: JPMorgan China falls on NY-listed..
AN
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: RBC raises price targets for bank shares
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 513 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2022 -74,5 M -90,5 M -90,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 321 M 321 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 153,20 GBX
Average target price 106,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Hopkinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Faisal Hussain Chief Technology Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC26.61%321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085