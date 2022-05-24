Log in
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 05:21:46 am EDT
79.80 GBX   -0.25%
05:08aMETRO BANK : Liverpool Street Metro Bank Helps RNLI Fundraising
PU
05/23METRO BANK : Solihull Metro Bank Puts Castlewood Students in Money Zone
PU
05/20METRO BANK : Live DJs to Celebrate Bank Birthday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Paul Scully MP visits Sutton Metro Bank

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
24th May 2022

Hosted by Metro Bank Local Director Roshan Patel, Paul met Sutton Store Manager Shayni Patel and Local Business Manager, Gary Mellish. Topics discussed included the town centre's resilience and recovery following the pandemic, Metro Bank's active support for local businesses and entrepreneurs and the stand-out service that the Bank delivers to local residents.

"As a community bank, we are here to support our local businesses as well as Sutton residents," explains Sutton Metro Bank's Local Director, Roshan Patel. "It was great to meet Paul and we had a really productive conversation about our shared ambition to help the local community and businesses thrive and grow. We hope Paul will be able to participate in one of our upcoming local business events."

Metro Bank's Sutton store can be found at 83-87 High Street, Sutton, SM1 1JF. The store is open Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 462 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2022 -101 M -127 M -127 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 138 M 173 M 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Average target price 108,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Monique Melis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-16.75%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093