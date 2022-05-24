Metro Bank : Paul Scully MP visits Sutton Metro Bank

24th May 2022

Hosted by Metro Bank Local Director Roshan Patel, Paul met Sutton Store Manager Shayni Patel and Local Business Manager, Gary Mellish. Topics discussed included the town centre's resilience and recovery following the pandemic, Metro Bank's active support for local businesses and entrepreneurs and the stand-out service that the Bank delivers to local residents.

"As a community bank, we are here to support our local businesses as well as Sutton residents," explains Sutton Metro Bank's Local Director, Roshan Patel. "It was great to meet Paul and we had a really productive conversation about our shared ambition to help the local community and businesses thrive and grow. We hope Paul will be able to participate in one of our upcoming local business events."

Metro Bank's Sutton store can be found at 83-87 High Street, Sutton, SM1 1JF. The store is open Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm.