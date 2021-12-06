Metro Bank : Puts Kids In The Money Zone

6th December 2021

Metro Bank Helps Teach Finances to Year 5 Students

Metro Bank colleagues from the Crawley store have delivered Money Zone - a financial education workshop - to year 5 students at Desmond Anderson Primary School. The aim of the complimentary workshop is to raise financial awareness in students from a young age.

Money Zone is a series of financial education lessons that Metro Bank offers to school children - either virtually or instore. Money Zone comprises of four sessions - budgeting, saving, banking and the last session which takes place in store giving the children a behind the scenes look at the Bank, including a visit to the vault and the chance to try the Magic Money Machine. Metro Bank has delivered its Money Zone programme to over 203,000 school children.

Metro Bank colleagues Nicky Ascenso, Tony Rodrigues and Alysha Mitchell delivered the Money Zone sessions to the students.

"It was fulfilling to be able to help equip these students with invaluable life skills that everyone needs to learn - and the younger the better," explains Crawley Metro Bank store manager, Nicky Ascenso. "The students were interested in all aspects of the workshop and asked lots of questions. We are proud of our Money Zone programme and the difference it makes in giving students a good grounding in their financial education."

Any schools interested in Money Zone can contact their local Metro Bank store for more information. Metro Bank's Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.