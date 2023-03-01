Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:58:20 2023-03-01 am EST
151.60 GBX   +1.61%
08:36aMetro Bank : Ruth Cadbury MP Visits Hounslow Metro Bank
PU
02/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/27UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metro Bank : Ruth Cadbury MP Visits Hounslow Metro Bank

03/01/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1st March 2023

Metro Bank, the UK's community bank, recently welcomed Ruth Cadbury, Member of Parliament for Brentford and Isleworth to its High Street store.

Hosted by Hounslow Metro Bank's Local Director and Store Manager, Taran Sandhu and Aman Dhillon, Ruth enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes and Magic Money Machine, while Taran and Aman explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Ruth was pleased to hear that the store operates in the evenings and weekends and appreciated the face to face service that local businesses enjoyed as each is assigned a local business manager.

Taran explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "We talked about our commitment to the local community and the important role banks play in its health. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support local businesses and individuals and their genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services," explains Taran Sandhu, Hounslow Metro Bank's Local Director. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks."

Ruth was keen to talk about the current pressures local businesses are experiencing in Hounslow, since the pandemic. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover. Ruth also highlighted the need to rebuild the high street and attract larger retail stores back to the community, using the local BID and working with the Local Hounslow Chamber. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Hounslow store is located at 211-213 High Street, Hounslow, Middlesex, TW3 1BL. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METRO BANK PLC
08:36aMetro Bank : Ruth Cadbury MP Visits Hounslow Metro Bank
PU
02/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/27UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23Liverpool Metro Bank Celebrates International Women's Day
AQ
02/21Metro Bank -HMRC Hoaxes
AQ
02/15Metro Bank : Nickie Aiken MP Visits Piccadilly Metro Bank
PU
02/14Metro Bank : Naz Shah MP Visits Bradford Metro Bank
PU
02/08Metro Bank : Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METRO BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 513 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 -74,5 M -90,2 M -90,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 257 M 312 M 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 149,20 GBX
Average target price 106,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Hopkinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Faisal Hussain Chief Technology Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC23.31%312
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.01%421 930
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.56%274 532
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.49%210 524
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.30%177 439
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.84%154 823