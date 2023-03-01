Metro Bank : Ruth Cadbury MP Visits Hounslow Metro Bank

1st March 2023

Metro Bank, the UK's community bank, recently welcomed Ruth Cadbury, Member of Parliament for Brentford and Isleworth to its High Street store.

Hosted by Hounslow Metro Bank's Local Director and Store Manager, Taran Sandhu and Aman Dhillon, Ruth enjoyed a tour of the bank including the safe deposit boxes and Magic Money Machine, while Taran and Aman explained about the Bank's community focus, relationship banking and its aim to exceed expectations on service. Ruth was pleased to hear that the store operates in the evenings and weekends and appreciated the face to face service that local businesses enjoyed as each is assigned a local business manager.

Taran explained how his team supported local businesses, including SMEs and charities. "We talked about our commitment to the local community and the important role banks play in its health. We discussed the many ways in which we proactively engage with and support local businesses and individuals and their genuine need for access to cash and face to face banking services," explains Taran Sandhu, Hounslow Metro Bank's Local Director. "Our relationship-based approach really helps businesses thrive and sets us apart from other high-street banks."

Ruth was keen to talk about the current pressures local businesses are experiencing in Hounslow, since the pandemic. Growing numbers of local businesses are moving their banking to Metro Bank, attracted by its relationship-based approach and high quality levels of service for all business customers regardless of their size or turnover. Ruth also highlighted the need to rebuild the high street and attract larger retail stores back to the community, using the local BID and working with the Local Hounslow Chamber. Metro Bank's physical presence in the community is central to its ambition of becoming the number one community bank in the UK.

Metro Bank's Hounslow store is located at 211-213 High Street, Hounslow, Middlesex, TW3 1BL. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sundays: 11am to 5pm.