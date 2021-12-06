Metro Bank : Solihull Metro Bank Colleagues Dig Deep For Local Hospice

6th December 2021

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Colleagues from Metro Bank's Solihull store chose to use their Day to Amaze by volunteering for Acorns Children's Hospice - a charity providing palliative care and support to babies, children and young people aged up to 18 suffering from life threatening illnesses.

Acorns provides support to children and families across the West Midlands and has supported over 1,077 families in the past year.

Solihull Metro Bank colleagues who helped with gardening at the charity's Walsall hospice were Kulvinder Dhanda, James Lees and Sam Waterhouse. "It was great to get to work outside for the day - a total contrast to our day jobs. We really enjoyed working in the Acorns gardens," said Solihull Metro Bank assistant store manager, Kulvinder Dhanda. "We understand the role gardens play in the mental health and wellbeing of patients and their families. If what we did has made a difference to just one patient, we are very happy to have helped."

