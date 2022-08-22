Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Metro Bank PLC
  News
  Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:29 2022-08-22 am EDT
83.00 GBX   -0.95%
11:26aMETRO BANK : Vicky Ford MP Visits Chelmsford Metro Bank
PU
08/16METRO BANK : Sir Bob Neill MP Visits Bromley Metro Bank
PU
08/09METRO BANK : Gareth Bacon MP Visits Orpington Metro Bank
PU
Summary 
Summary

Metro Bank : Vicky Ford MP Visits Chelmsford Metro Bank

08/22/2022 | 11:26am EDT
21st August 2022

Metro Bank, the community bank, welcomed Vicky Ford, Member of Parliament for Chelmsford to its Chelmsford store last week.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director, Chris Morgan, and Local Business Manager, Will Hobbs, Vicky Ford enjoyed a tour of the bank, including its safe deposit boxes. Vicky met with our colleagues to hear about our store's role in supporting the local community and help local children learn more about their finances with our Money Zone programme.

Will Hobbs, Local Business Manager at Metro Bank Chelmsford, said: "It was a pleasure to spend some time with Ms Ford. We discussed a wide range of topics from how Metro Bank is helping local businesses thrive through to the impact of the war in Ukraine on prices here in the UK. It was a very enjoyable conversation and I hope to see her again soon."

Metro Bank's Chelmsford store is located at 38 High St, Chelmsford CM1 1BE. The store is open Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm and opens personal and business accounts daily, with or without an appointment.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 479 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 -87,8 M -104 M -104 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 171 M 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 184
Free-Float 72,2%
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 83,80 GBX
Average target price 114,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Monique Melis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-12.80%171