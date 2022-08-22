Metro Bank : Vicky Ford MP Visits Chelmsford Metro Bank

21st August 2022

Metro Bank, the community bank, welcomed Vicky Ford, Member of Parliament for Chelmsford to its Chelmsford store last week.

Hosted by Metro Bank's Local Director, Chris Morgan, and Local Business Manager, Will Hobbs, Vicky Ford enjoyed a tour of the bank, including its safe deposit boxes. Vicky met with our colleagues to hear about our store's role in supporting the local community and help local children learn more about their finances with our Money Zone programme.

Will Hobbs, Local Business Manager at Metro Bank Chelmsford, said: "It was a pleasure to spend some time with Ms Ford. We discussed a wide range of topics from how Metro Bank is helping local businesses thrive through to the impact of the war in Ukraine on prices here in the UK. It was a very enjoyable conversation and I hope to see her again soon."

Metro Bank's Chelmsford store is located at 38 High St, Chelmsford CM1 1BE. The store is open Monday - Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm and opens personal and business accounts daily, with or without an appointment.