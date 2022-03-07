Metro Bank : invites Swindon Entrepreneurs and Businesses to New Networking Group

7th March 2022

On Friday 25th March, Swindon's Metro Bank store will launch a new networking group called 'Swindon Metro Bank Breakfast Group'. The aim of the group is to support local entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and flourish by making new connections and mentors. The group consists of business professionals and will meet on a fortnightly basis to have meaningful conversations, exchange ideas and create long lasting relationships.

"As a community bank, we're glad to be launching a new networking group - it really feels like the right time to create new face-to-face networking," explains Joe McGowan, local director, Swindon Metro Bank. "We are pleased to partner with Sterling Networks who have helped create this new event which local businesses will really benefit from. This is an open invitation to all local businesses and we look forward to welcoming everyone at our Regent Street store."

To book a complimentary seat, please click here.

Throughout the year, Metro Bank hosts a range of seasonal events as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses.

Metro Bank's Swindon store is located at 1 - 4 Regent St, Swindon SN1 1JQ. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday; 8.30am - 6pm, Sunday: 11am - 5pm.