  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Metro Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL64

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
Metro Bank : invites Swindon Entrepreneurs and Businesses to New Networking Group

03/07/2022 | 01:40pm EST
7th March 2022

On Friday 25th March, Swindon's Metro Bank store will launch a new networking group called 'Swindon Metro Bank Breakfast Group'. The aim of the group is to support local entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and flourish by making new connections and mentors. The group consists of business professionals and will meet on a fortnightly basis to have meaningful conversations, exchange ideas and create long lasting relationships.

"As a community bank, we're glad to be launching a new networking group - it really feels like the right time to create new face-to-face networking," explains Joe McGowan, local director, Swindon Metro Bank. "We are pleased to partner with Sterling Networks who have helped create this new event which local businesses will really benefit from. This is an open invitation to all local businesses and we look forward to welcoming everyone at our Regent Street store."

To book a complimentary seat, please click here.

Throughout the year, Metro Bank hosts a range of seasonal events as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses.

Metro Bank's Swindon store is located at 1 - 4 Regent St, Swindon SN1 1JQ. The store is currently open Monday - Saturday; 8.30am - 6pm, Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2021 -208 M -274 M -274 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,67x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 138 M 182 M 183 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 73,3%
