Metro Bank : launches first bank account for dogs

04/01/2021 | 04:51am EDT
  • 80% dogs want more financial independence
  • Hound Pound predicted as new niche purchasing power
  • Latest pawprint ID technology employed
  • National Pet Month celebrations from April 1st - May 10th

Today there is some pawsome news for the nation's nine million dogs as canine friendly Metro Bank has launched its first new bank account for dogs to celebrate National Pet Month.

As Britain's best community bank, Metro Bank has always welcomed dogs instore providing water bowls, treats and branded bandanas - but the Bank has realised that this new customer segment provided the pawfect opportunity for organic growth, building on its existing two million customers.

Recent independent GovYou market research has revealed that more than three quarters of dog owners (80%) believed their dogs wanted more financial independence. More than half (60%) reported their dogs were concerned about a post pandemic world when their owners go back to work - recognising a need to save up to afford more treats to while away the time whilst owners are away from home.

The new Metro Bank K9 Account will differ in one respect to its standard current account. To help prevent fraud Metro Bank will use the latest authentication paw print ID technology so with just a single swipe of the paw, doggie account holders can access their funds safely via an app or contactless payment through a chip attached to their collars.

Economists are predicting that niche spends are key to boosting the UK economy. The Hound Pound is set to soar as financial independence will allow dogs to spend on pampering, treats, tennis balls, treats, country escapes, treats, holidays, treats, insurance, treats, takeaways, treats, vet bills, treats, specialist clothing and treats.

Given the current lockdown deterring unnecessary travel, K9 Account applicants can set up their accounts online or via Metro Bank's Amaze Direct call centres.

David Thomasson, Chief Commercial Officer at Metro Bank; 'We are very excited that we can finally offer our canine customers this unique and pawsome product. There has been much growling amongst our canine community that they have been able to visit our stores, enjoy a treat and spend time with our colleagues but not able to fully benefit from all our products. Today we have shown that not only do we listen to all our customers' whining, growls and barks but we take action - putting our best paw forward to meet their needs.'

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
