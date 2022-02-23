Results presentation: FY 2021

Shifting the balance sheet mix to deliver higher yields and lower cost of deposits
LendingDeposits
2%
27%
2019
32%
29%
71%
39%
7%
9%
13%
2021
44%
54%
26%
47%
Retail mortgages
Current account
Commerical
Demand savings
Government backed
Fixed term
Consumer
Concluded a number of significant outstanding issues
Balance sheet actions taken
£3.1bn mortgage portfoliosold
RateSetter acquisitioncompleted
RateSetter back bookacquired
AIRB applicationprogressing
Legacy issues progressed
PRA RWA investigationconcluded
FCA Investigation provisionrecognised
Resilience enhanced
✓ New regulatory reporting system initiated
✓ AML infrastructure improved
✓ Cyber resilience plan implemented
Drives continued customer growth2
yield
3.14%
3.10%
3.19%
2.83%
Lending
2.0m
25%
2.5m
2.58%
2.62%
2.64%
2.2m
deposits
0.73%
0.53%
0.44%
0.34%
0.28%
2019
2020
2021
of
0.20%
0.15%
Cost
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2022
Includes RateSetter back book acquisition from 1H21
Period end
✓ Digital upgrade implemented
Cost growth contained
Underlying Opex down HoHreduced 1%
Property costsreduced
Headcount3reduced
Preliminary results 2021
1
Near term focus on path to profitability
Containing cost growth
Recovering from COVID 19
On-going execution
Headcount
BAU RTB cost
3%
3%
YoY1
YoY
CTB spend
Desks
15%
310
HoH
added at store
locations
Optimising property footprint
Closing 3 stores
Rationalising call centre sites from 7 to 3
Exited a central London office Freehold purchase of 7 leasehold stores
Improving efficiency
Central headcount rationalisation
Adopting robotics, automation and digitalisation Reducing store headcount
Exceptional costs reducing
Expect 2022 less than 20% of 2021
Operations
Maintained customer focus throughout
Community bank
Hybrid working model adopted
Activity gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels2
150
100
50
0
Pre
Jun-20Sep-20
Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21
Sep-21Dec-21
Covid
Store
Store Account Opening
Spending
Fee growth up 18% YoY
Cautious approach to credit risk
Economic scenarios remain volatile
Management overlays in place
Roll-out new products and services
Digital lending to SMEs
Auto lending
Continued asset mix shift
Consumer lending
Specialist mortgages
Transactional commercial real estate lending rolling-off
Favourably positioned for rising rate environment
Actively managing our capital position
Operating leverage
Outlook and activity stabilising
Revenue growth
(1) Period end
Preliminary results 2021
2
Activity levels shown as a percentage of pre-pandemic levels in 1st week commencing each month. Metro Bank customer activity only. Store activity relates to footfall into Stores; counter transactions, Store ATM transactions and SDB visits. Spending activity relates to card transaction volumes.
2021 Key performance indicators
Customer
Customer
Liquidity
Total capital
accounts1
deposits
coverage ratio
+ MREL ratio
£
190bps
14%
2%
2.5m
16.1b
16.4b
94pp
22.4%
2.2m
281%
20.5%
187%
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net fee and
Net interest
Underlying
Statutory
other income
margin
loss before tax
loss after tax
£
£
£
18bps
2020
2021
2020
2021
18%
102m
1.40%
86m
1.22%
(171m)
(248m)
(272m)
(302m)
(18)%
(37)%
2020
2021
2020
2021
Customer accounts increased in 2021 with incremental growth from RateSetter and personal current accounts offset by managed reduction in fixed term deposits
Deposit growth continued trend towards higher quality mix
Capital above regulatory minimum, comfortable operating in buffers
Preliminary results 2021
3
Includes RateSetter back book acquisition from 1H21
Capital
Total capital + MREL ratio bridge
(0.1%)
0.1%
Net ECL (0.4%)
2.0%
(0.3%)
(0.1%)
22.4%
(3.1%)
20.5%
22.4%
CET1
15.0%CET1
12.6%
Dec-20
Annual
Intangibles
RateSetter
Profit & loss
Profit & loss
Quick Fix
Lending volume
Mortgage book
Dec-211
operational risk
investment and
back book
account
account
ECL Add-back
& mix
disposal
increment
other
acquistion
ex-ECL
ECL
completion
Regulatory changes 2022
Including the following adjustments MREL ratio 19.5% at 1 Jan 2022 (CET1 11.5%):
EBA software adjustment reversal (0.7%)
Amortisation of IFRS9 transitional relief (0.3%)
Countercyclical buffer to increase from 0% to 1% in December 2022
Capital management
Operating within buffers and will remain above regulatory minima Balance sheet optimisation remains a priority, proven ability to execute AIRB progressing
HoldCo implementation expected by June 2023
Preliminary results 2021
4
(1) Interim MREL requirement of 20.5% comprises of 18% RWAs plus 2.5% current Combined Buffer Requirement
