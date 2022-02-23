Log in
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:05 am
93.75 GBX   -0.05%
02:32aMetro Bank posts smaller annual loss as turnaround gathers pace
RE
02:19aRESULTS PRESENTATION : Fy 2021
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (MTRO.L) METRO BANK Reports FY21 Loss GBX-144.00
MT
News 
Most relevant

Results presentation: FY 2021

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY21 RESULTS PRESENTATION

23 February 2022

Key achievements: 2 years into turnaround plan

Continued, relentless focus on customer service

Recognised by customers

Services in branches

Personal

#1

high street bank for overall service quality1

Recognised by the industry

Moneyfacts 2021

2020 MoneyAge

Moneynet 2021

5-Star rated Business Bank

'Bank of the Year' 'Banking Brand of The Year'

Account & Business Current

Account

Shifting the balance sheet mix to deliver higher yields and lower cost of deposits

LendingDeposits

2%

27%

2019

32%

29%

71%

39%

7%

9%

13%

2021

44%

54%

26%

47%

Retail mortgages

Current account

Commerical

Demand savings

Government backed

Fixed term

Consumer

Concluded a number of significant outstanding issues

Balance sheet actions taken

  • £3.1bn mortgage portfolio sold
  • RateSetter acquisition completed
  • RateSetter back book acquired
  • AIRB application progressing

Legacy issues progressed

  • PRA RWA investigation concluded
  • FCA Investigation provision recognised

Resilience enhanced

New regulatory reporting system initiated

AML infrastructure improved

Cyber resilience plan implemented

Drives continued customer growth2

yield

3.14%

3.10%

3.19%

2.83%

Lending

2.0m

25%

2.5m

2.58%

2.62%

2.64%

2.2m

deposits

0.73%

0.53%

0.44%

0.34%

0.28%

2019

2020

2021

of

0.20%

0.15%

Cost

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

  1. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2022
  2. Includes RateSetter back book acquisition from 1H21
  3. Period end

Digital upgrade implemented

Cost growth contained

  • Underlying Opex down HoH reduced 1%
  • Property costs reduced
  • Headcount3 reduced

Preliminary results 2021

1

Near term focus on path to profitability

Containing cost growth

Recovering from COVID 19

On-going execution

Headcount

BAU RTB cost

3%

3%

YoY1

YoY

CTB spend

Desks

15%

310

HoH

added at store

locations

Optimising property footprint

Closing 3 stores

Rationalising call centre sites from 7 to 3

Exited a central London office Freehold purchase of 7 leasehold stores

Improving efficiency

Central headcount rationalisation

Adopting robotics, automation and digitalisation Reducing store headcount

Exceptional costs reducing

Expect 2022 less than 20% of 2021

Operations

Maintained customer focus throughout

Community bank

Hybrid working model adopted

Activity gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels2

150

100

50

0

Pre

Jun-20Sep-20

Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21

Sep-21Dec-21

Covid

Store

Store Account Opening

Spending

Fee growth up 18% YoY

Cautious approach to credit risk

Economic scenarios remain volatile

Management overlays in place

Roll-out new products and services

Digital lending to SMEs

Auto lending

Continued asset mix shift

Consumer lending

Specialist mortgages

Transactional commercial real estate lending rolling-off

Favourably positioned for rising rate environment

Actively managing our capital position

Operating leverage

Outlook and activity stabilising

Revenue growth

(1) Period end

Preliminary results 2021

2

  1. Activity levels shown as a percentage of pre-pandemic levels in 1st week commencing each month. Metro Bank customer activity only. Store activity relates to footfall into Stores; counter transactions, Store ATM transactions and SDB visits. Spending activity relates to card transaction volumes.

2021 Key performance indicators

Customer

Customer

Liquidity

Total capital

accounts1

deposits

coverage ratio

+ MREL ratio

£

190bps

14%

2%

2.5m

16.1b

16.4b

94pp

22.4%

2.2m

281%

20.5%

187%

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Net fee and

Net interest

Underlying

Statutory

other income

margin

loss before tax

loss after tax

£

£

£

18bps

2020

2021

2020

2021

18%

102m

1.40%

86m

1.22%

(171m)

(248m)

(272m)

(302m)

(18)%

(37)%

2020

2021

2020

2021

Customer accounts increased in 2021 with incremental growth from RateSetter and personal current accounts offset by managed reduction in fixed term deposits

Deposit growth continued trend towards higher quality mix

Capital above regulatory minimum, comfortable operating in buffers

Preliminary results 2021

3

  1. Includes RateSetter back book acquisition from 1H21

Capital

Total capital + MREL ratio bridge

(0.1%)

0.1%

Net ECL (0.4%)

2.0%

(0.3%)

(0.1%)

22.4%

(3.1%)

20.5%

22.4%

CET1

15.0%CET1

12.6%

Dec-20

Annual

Intangibles

RateSetter

Profit & loss

Profit & loss

Quick Fix

Lending volume

Mortgage book

Dec-211

operational risk

investment and

back book

account

account

ECL Add-back

& mix

disposal

increment

other

acquistion

ex-ECL

ECL

completion

Regulatory changes 2022

Including the following adjustments MREL ratio 19.5% at 1 Jan 2022 (CET1 11.5%):

  • EBA software adjustment reversal (0.7%)
  • Amortisation of IFRS9 transitional relief (0.3%)

Countercyclical buffer to increase from 0% to 1% in December 2022

Capital management

Operating within buffers and will remain above regulatory minima Balance sheet optimisation remains a priority, proven ability to execute AIRB progressing

HoldCo implementation expected by June 2023

Preliminary results 2021

4

(1) Interim MREL requirement of 20.5% comprises of 18% RWAs plus 2.5% current Combined Buffer Requirement

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 384 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2021 -208 M -282 M -282 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,78x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 162 M 220 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 93,75 GBX
Average target price 112,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Catherine Ann Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-2.45%220
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.41%368 026
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 660
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%214 807
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.15%206 910