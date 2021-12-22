Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Metro Bank PLC
  News
  Summary
    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's FTSE 100 edges lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data

12/22/2021 | 04:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Adds comment, updates prices)

* Mining stocks weigh on FTSE 100

* GDP +1.1% in Q3 revised down from +1.3%

* Gyroscope parent Syncona Ltd jumps on deal with Novartis

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3% (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3%.

Miners declined 0.7%, with Rio Tinto Plc leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China.

Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery.

"The chances of (FTSE 100) surpassing 7,500 in the remaining sessions have categorically lessened as subdued macroeconomic data is likely to fuel the jittery (sentiment)," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group, adding that investors could be on a lookout for bargain deals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas.

Britain on Tuesday also announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of additional support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron cases, with hospitality and leisure businesses eligible for grants of up to 6,000 pounds for each of their premises.

"In this busy period and run up to Christmas, this doesn't seem like a huge amount," said Bethany Beckett, UK Economist at Capital Economics.

The UK travel and leisure sector is among the worst performers this year, down 8.8% so far this year, compared with a near 26% rise in commodity stocks including energy and industrial metal miners.

Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd jumped 8.0% after saying that Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is buying its Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.16% 7286.58 Delayed Quote.11.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.42% 22915.87 Delayed Quote.10.06%
METRO BANK PLC 1.57% 89.33 Delayed Quote.-37.18%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.67% 6216.146 Real-time Quote.6.68%
NOVARTIS AG -0.54% 78.9 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.73% 4817.5 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
SYNCONA LIMITED 8.38% 216.7601 Delayed Quote.-23.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 407 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2021 -207 M -274 M -274 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,73x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 152 M 201 M 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,95 GBX
Average target price 112,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Sharpe Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl McCuaig Chief Information Officer
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-37.18%201
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.15%461 287
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.79%361 655
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.91%244 364
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.20%200 393
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.42%190 630