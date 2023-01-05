Metro Brands : Allotment of Securities

The Manager The Manager Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Limited, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No. Scrip code: 543426 C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra, Mumbai-400051. Symbol: METROBRAND Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Subject: Allotment of 1,059 equity shares under the Metro Stock Option Plan ("ESOP 2008")

This is to inform you that the Share Allotment and Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, has allotted 1,059 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each of the Company under ESOP 2008, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,358,640,245 (consisting of 271,728,049 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 1,358,645,540 (consisting of 271,729,108 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each).

The details as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are given in Annexure 1. Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, however, we wish to clarify that aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company.

The Intimation is also available on the website of the Company. Request you to take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Metro Brands Limited,