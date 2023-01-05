Advanced search
    METROBRAND   INE317I01021

METRO BRANDS LIMITED

(METROBRAND)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
856.40 INR   -1.91%
2022Metro Brands : Insider Trading - Others
PU
2022Metro Brands Completes INR 2 Billion Acquisition of Cravatex Brands
MT
2022Cravatex Completes Sale of Entire Stake in Cravatex Brands
MT
Metro Brands : Allotment of Securities

01/05/2023 | 07:28am EST
Date: January 5, 2023

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Limited,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No.

Scrip code: 543426

C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Bandra, Mumbai-400051.

Symbol: METROBRAND

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Subject: Allotment of 1,059 equity shares under the Metro Stock Option Plan ("ESOP 2008")

This is to inform you that the Share Allotment and Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, has allotted 1,059 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each of the Company under ESOP 2008, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,358,640,245 (consisting of 271,728,049 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 1,358,645,540 (consisting of 271,729,108 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each).

The details as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are given in Annexure 1. Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, however, we wish to clarify that aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company.

The Intimation is also available on the website of the Company. Request you to take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Metro Brands Limited,

DEEPA SOOD

Digitally signed by DEEPA SOOD Date: 2023.01.05 17:30:36 +05'30'

Deepa Sood

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

Membership No: 16019

Annexure - 1

Notification for issue of shares

AS PER REGULATION 10(C) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SHARE BASED

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND SWEAT EQUITY) REGULATIONS, 2021

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Company name and address of Registered

Metro Brands Limited

Office:

401, Zillion, 4th Floor, LBS Marg & CST Road

Junction, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070

2.

Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges on

BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock

which the company's shares are listed:

Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE)

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation

BSE: May 23, 2022

10(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of

NSE: May 27, 2022

India (Share Based Employee Benefits and

Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the

recognised Stock Exchange:

4.

Filing Number, if any:

BSE: Case No. 150501

NSE: Application no. 30829

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are

Metro Stock Option Plan, 2008 (ESOP 2008)

issued, if any:

6.

Kind of security to be listed:

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares:

Rs. 5 per Equity Shares

8.

Date of issue of shares:

Date of meeting in which grant made:

29th September 2021

Date of Allotment: 4th January, 2023

9.

Number of shares issued:

Number of shares allotted: 1,059 Equity Shares

of Rs. 5 each.

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable:

NA

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable:

271,728,050 - 271,729,108

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat:

INE317I01021

  1. Exercise price per share:
  2. Premium per share :
  3. Total issued shares after this issue:
  4. Total issued share capital after this issue :
  5. Details of any lock-in on the shares :
  6. Date of expiry of lock-in :
  7. Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing shares? If not, when will they become identical? :
  8. Details of listing fees, if payable :

For Metro Brands Limited

DEEPA

Digitally signed

by DEEPA SOOD

SOOD

Date: 2023.01.05

17:31:05 +05'30'

Deepa Sood

VP - Legal and Company Secretary

Rs. 228 per Equity share Rs. 223 per Equity share 271,729,108 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each Rs. 1,358,645,540

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Yes

Not Applicable

Disclaimer

Metro Brands Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
