Metro Brands : Allotment of Securities

Subject: Allotment of 1,059 equity shares under the Metro Stock Option Plan ("ESOP 2008")
This is to inform you that the Share Allotment and Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, has allotted 1,059 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each of the Company under ESOP 2008, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.
Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,358,640,245 (consisting of 271,728,049 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 1,358,645,540 (consisting of 271,729,108 Equity shares of Rs. 5 each).
The details as required under Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are given in Annexure 1. Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, however, we wish to clarify that aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company.
The Intimation is also available on the website of the Company. Request you to take the above information on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Metro Brands Limited,
DEEPA SOOD
Digitally signed by DEEPA SOOD Date: 2023.01.05 17:30:36 +05'30'
Deepa Sood
(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)
Membership No: 16019
Annexure - 1
Notification for issue of shares
AS PER REGULATION 10(C) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SHARE BASED
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND SWEAT EQUITY) REGULATIONS, 2021
Sr.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Company name and address of Registered
Metro Brands Limited
Office:
401, Zillion, 4th Floor, LBS Marg & CST Road
Junction, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070
2.
Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges on
BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock
which the company's shares are listed:
Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE)
3.
Filing date of the statement referred in regulation
BSE: May 23, 2022
10(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of
NSE: May 27, 2022
India (Share Based Employee Benefits and
Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the
recognised Stock Exchange:
4.
Filing Number, if any:
BSE: Case No. 150501
NSE: Application no. 30829
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are
Metro Stock Option Plan, 2008 (ESOP 2008)
issued, if any:
6.
Kind of security to be listed:
Equity Shares
7.
Par value of the shares:
Rs. 5 per Equity Shares
8.
Date of issue of shares:
Date of meeting in which grant made:
29th September 2021
Date of Allotment: 4th January, 2023
9.
Number of shares issued:
Number of shares allotted: 1,059 Equity Shares
of Rs. 5 each.
10.
Share Certificate No., if applicable:
NA
11.
Distinctive number of the share, if applicable:
271,728,050 - 271,729,108
12.
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat:
INE317I01021
Exercise price per share:
Premium per share :
Total issued shares after this issue:
Total issued share capital after this issue :
Details of any lock-in on the shares :
Date of expiry of lock-in :
Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing shares? If not, when will they become identical? :
Details of listing fees, if payable :
For Metro Brands Limited
DEEPA
Digitally signed
by DEEPA SOOD
SOOD
Date: 2023.01.05
17:31:05 +05'30'
Deepa Sood
VP - Legal and Company Secretary
Rs. 228 per Equity share Rs. 223 per Equity share 271,729,108 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each Rs. 1,358,645,540
Metro Brands Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:27:02 UTC.